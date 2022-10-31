"This is so sad": Internet reacts as Chrisean Rock backtracks on domestic violence allegations against Blueface after video goes viral

A day after accusing her boyfriend Blueface of domestic violence, Chrisean Rock back tracked on the allegations.

On Saturday, the influencer took to Instagram with a bruised lip and bloody eye to claim that her singer-boyfriend hit her during an argument. The next day, the content creator took to Instagram to claim that she was not attacked by her boyfriend, but was “on a bad trip” when he came to her defense.

“Sorry guys I had a mental breakdown/ bad trip with the liquor trynna jump out of a moving car on freeway I will be working on my mental health n liquor habits.”

Rock explained that she had blacked out and was attempting to jump out of a moving vehicle while they were on the highway. Blueface then tried to pull her back inside the vehicle. She also stated that her boyfriend did not raise his hand against her. However, she hit the rapper. She said:

“He’s trying to save me and I just blacked out.”

Netizens have since extended their support to Rock, while pointing out that domestic violence victims often tend to "protect the abuser."

Netizens react to Chrisean Rock and Blueface's alleged domestic violence situation

Internet users were horrified after viewing the content creator’s beaten-up face. Many expressed that Rock was in a toxic relationship and hoped that she would permanently breakup with the 25-year-old rapper.

Some also expressed disappointment in Rock as they believed that she would not split from Blueface. The duo have previously been in an on-and-off relationship where Rock has claimed to have called it quits with the rapper, however, announced that she is in a relationship with him again the next day.

It seemed like the internet had no support for the couple’s relationship.

Chrisean Rock claimed Blueface got violent with her in Instagram Live

On Saturday, Chrisean Rock took to her Instagram Live to show followers that she obtained bruises on her face after Blueface became violent with her. The influencer also posted a series of images of herself after the attack. She went on to delete the same from her Instagram stories.

The 22-year-old seemed to be conversing with an unidentified male off-camera. She went on to tell the person, who is believed to be Blueface:

“You so dumb, you should have let me jump out, you on some weirdo s**t, you busted my lip.”

The two reportedly got into a feud after Blueface found Rock texting another man.

Rock explained in her initial Instagram Live that the man off-camera was getting “too comfortable” so she resorted to going live on Instagram in hopes of him putting his hands off of her. She added:

“You slipped up, now you feel dumb… you busted my lip and gave me a black eye.”

Rock and Blueface went on to get into a Twitter spat where the former called the Thotiana singer a “weird a*s n***a”.

TMZ reportedly got in touch with Los Angeles’ law enforcement to discover whether the matter was reported to the police. However, neither Rock nor her boyfriend appeared to have done so.

