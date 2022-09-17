Where is Chrisean Rock from? Blueface knocks out his girlfriend's father while visiting her family in viral video

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship continues to spiral downhill and it recently appeared that the former knocked out Rock’s father. The video has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Today, popular media house TheShadeRoom posted a video showing the rapper getting into a heated altercation with several of Rock’s relatives. Although the video did not show the LA-based musician had beef with his girlfriend’s father, Rock took to her official Instagram account to confirm the speculation.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of physical and verbal abuse.

Chrisean Rock, who was born and raised in Baltimore, addressed the issue in an Instagram story. She told her 1.3 million followers:

“So my boyfriend knocked my dad out. Da family stuff didn’t go well. INO even know what’s going on.”

Chrisean Rock confirms Blueface attacked her father (Image via chriseanrockbabyy/Instagram)

In the video, an unidentified man was also heard saying in the background- “Ohh s**t, he just knocked his a** out.”

Shortly after Rock confirmed that the altercation took place, one of her family members reportedly took to social media, nudging the influencer to fight. According to TheShadeRoom, they said:

“Chrisean, you really green asf. Y’all on some weird a** b***h s**t. COME FIGHT ME!! And f**k y’all. No need for names. Y’all know exactly who tf y’all are.”

Netizens noticed cameras rolling as the fight progressed in the streets and rapper BRS Kash commented on the video - “I wonder what episode this finna be on, I wanna see this.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Blueface was yet to address the physical fight at the time of writing this article.

Chrisean Rock physically attacks Blueface’s mother and sister

This is not the first time the couple have gotten involved with assaulting their partner’s family members. In May, Rock physically assaulted her boyfriend’s mother Karlissa Saffold and sister Kaliewae.

The Thotiana rapper’s mother took to Instagram, sharing a picture of her face, which appeared swollen, and wrote:

“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on. And neither will the police of the judge. The End.”

Blueface’s sister Kaliwae also took to the social media platform and announced that the rapper himself “punched” his mother and his sister in the face. She also alleged that the singer and seven other men “jumped” her and her husband. The Instagram story read:

“As you can see I p**d on my self I ain't never fought 7 n****s before all I could do was pist on myself.”

Although Blueface physically assaulted the two women, Chrisean Rock took responsibility for his actions. In a video, Blueface asked Rock -

“Why did you beat their a** like that?”

The 22-year-old responded:

“They gave me no option.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface get into physical fight

The couple, who have been deemed toxic, also got into a squabble in August. Blueface took to Instagram to reveal a bald spot on his partner’s head and in a video, he was heard saying that the former had tried to run.

The Baltimore-native then chimed in to ask Blueface not to show followers her bald spot and added:

“Why do you wanna show people what you did to me?”

Although the couple admitted to getting into a physical altercation, the singer’s mother Karlissa accused Rock of lying.

The couple have a very public and tumultuous relationship. The duo seem to have no intentions of stopping their public and violent attacks against each other.

