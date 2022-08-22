"Yall need some real mental help": Internet slams Blueface and Chrisean Rock's toxic relationship as latter is taken to jail for punching former in the face 

Blueface took to Instagram recently announcing that his girlfriend Chrisean Rock was detained by law enforcement after the latter punched the rapper in the face during an Arizona gig. Although Rock was called out for aggression, her boyfriend took to social media on August 21, pleading for Rock to be released. Netizens have endlessly expressed concerns over the couple’s “toxic” relationship, where the two often resort to physical assault.

shortyy😙 @lulshortyyd ‍ ‍ females saying a relationship like chrisean and blueface is normal???!!?? yall need some real mental help, yall need to be praying for chrisean not praising they relationship females saying a relationship like chrisean and blueface is normal???!!?? yall need some real mental help, yall need to be praying for chrisean not praising they relationship 😵‍💫😵‍💫

In an Instagram story uploaded by Blueface, he exclaimed:

“Free Rock. We ain’t gonna ever make the same mistake twice. She hit me this time.”

The social media upload also revealed that the security took Chrisean Rock away from him. He then recorded a close-up shot of his face. Blueface said:

“She hit me with a banger. I ain’t even do nothing. She be alright. Free Rock!”

Netizens react to Chrisean Rock and Blueface scuffle

Internet users were not pleased to see the physical altercation unfold between the couple. As news of the same trended online, some netizens attempted to make light of the situation. However, the majority of them blasted the couple for being in a “toxic” relationship. Many stressed online that the duo should not be romantically involved.

Several netizens noted how the pair’s relationship was sensationalized on social media. Some were angry that internet users were creating memes on the situation rather than shedding light on the endless physical assault which has occurred in recent weeks.

A few tweets online read:

♛ ✨Confujan🥴🇻🇨 @AquanxD The normalizing of Blueface and Chrisean is making me very concerned for abuse victims. Not only is Society becoming desensitized to abuse, it’s being sensationalized. The normalizing of Blueface and Chrisean is making me very concerned for abuse victims. Not only is Society becoming desensitized to abuse, it’s being sensationalized.

MBali 💫 @TheJessieWoo I don't find this Chrisean and Blueface entertaining AT ALL. And The way the blogs use their abusive relationship as "content" is despicable. I don't find this Chrisean and Blueface entertaining AT ALL. And The way the blogs use their abusive relationship as "content" is despicable.

Jor ☆ @jordynamanii nothing abt chrisean and blueface is funny and i’m confused on why y’all are still laughing nothing abt chrisean and blueface is funny and i’m confused on why y’all are still laughing

ifraax @whosiffy the chrisean and blueface situation is crazy bc they are showing all the signs of things leading up to murder and y’all just…. laughing? like? the chrisean and blueface situation is crazy bc they are showing all the signs of things leading up to murder and y’all just…. laughing? like?

INDIGO HEAVEN @INDIGOHEAVEN001 do people know “protect black women” isn’t just something for celebrities? it’s for the people like Chrisean and Ekane that we see in our daily lives. they need protecting. what’s not clicking? do people know “protect black women” isn’t just something for celebrities? it’s for the people like Chrisean and Ekane that we see in our daily lives. they need protecting. what’s not clicking?

Stone @_SirBrandon I don’t find that Blueface and Chrisean entanglement comedic at all. It’s sad. I don’t find that Blueface and Chrisean entanglement comedic at all. It’s sad.

The Purse Dealer ✨ @hausofsyy God please heal Chrisean. I want so much better for her. I know she’s dying inside God please heal Chrisean. I want so much better for her. I know she’s dying inside 😔

bwa 🇹🇹 @thereturnofBWA i do not know much about chrisean and blueface but i do know that their little ‘relationship’ is unfortunately gonna end very very violently i do not know much about chrisean and blueface but i do know that their little ‘relationship’ is unfortunately gonna end very very violently

E. @__ErikaaaG__ Chrisean getting arrested for whooping on Blue Face the same day her arrest for a total different case airs on #BaddiesSouth has me really weak af. My good sis really stamping that criminal record like issa passport. I only find it funny cause she do fr. Want more for her tho🥹🫶 Chrisean getting arrested for whooping on Blue Face the same day her arrest for a total different case airs on #BaddiesSouth has me really weak af. My good sis really stamping that criminal record like issa passport. I only find it funny cause she do fr. Want more for her tho🥹🫶

LOLA DIAMONDS 👩🏾‍🍳 @BlaqueAbo Blueface is literally draining the LIFE out of Chrisean!



If you never knew what an Stockholm syndrome, Energy Vampire or Soul Eater” was..YOU DO NOW! Blueface is literally draining the LIFE out of Chrisean!If you never knew what an Stockholm syndrome, Energy Vampire or Soul Eater” was..YOU DO NOW!

“I didn’t do that to you”: Blueface slams Chrisean Rock for showing bald spot to netizens

On August 18, the 25-year-old Thotiana singer took to social media attempting to share their dispute. In a now viral clip, Blueface was heard saying- “she tried to run” as Rock pleads- “Don’t show my bald spot. Why do you want to show people what you did to me?”

Blueface explained that the two got into a heated spat after Chrisean ran off with his phone. While showing viewers a broken door, Blueface said:

“She tried to get my phone and run to the bathroom. Knocked this mother**ker off the hinges.”

As Rock attempted to accuse Blueface of her bald spot, the latter’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to social media accusing the celebrity girlfriend of lying. In an Instagram story, Saffold said:

“Jonathan did not pull her hair out. Them girls who jumped her did. Y’all going too far with this fairytale. And those believing this is even more delusional then them, but carry on.”

Meanwhile, Rock’s brother took to social media to say that he “woodn’t mine” going to prison to keep his younger sister Rock safe. In the post, he wrote:

“Chrisean I Love You So Much and over here hurting bout you. Don’t say nothing, wasn’t goin to until u introduced us in person cause the s**t he be doin on the internet to you c’mon Chrisean. I grew up in and out of prison. I woodn’t mine throwing all my freedom away forever for u, you my baby sister, u our baby sister.”

Prior to the incidents mentioned above, the couple went viral on August 1 after getting into a physical altercation on a Hollywood street.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

Edited by Shreya Das