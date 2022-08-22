"Yall need some real mental help": Internet slams Blueface and Chrisean Rock's toxic relationship as latter is taken to jail for punching former in the face 

Blueface took to Instagram recently announcing that his girlfriend Chrisean Rock was detained by law enforcement after the latter punched the rapper in the face during an Arizona gig. Although Rock was called out for aggression, her boyfriend took to social media on August 21, pleading for Rock to be released. Netizens have endlessly expressed concerns over the couple’s “toxic” relationship, where the two often resort to physical assault.
In an Instagram story uploaded by Blueface, he exclaimed:
“Free Rock. We ain’t gonna ever make the same mistake twice. She hit me this time.”
The social media upload also revealed that the security took Chrisean Rock away from him. He then recorded a close-up shot of his face. Blueface said:
“She hit me with a banger. I ain’t even do nothing. She be alright. Free Rock!”
Netizens react to Chrisean Rock and Blueface scuffle
Internet users were not pleased to see the physical altercation unfold between the couple. As news of the same trended online, some netizens attempted to make light of the situation. However, the majority of them blasted the couple for being in a “toxic” relationship. Many stressed online that the duo should not be romantically involved.
Several netizens noted how the pair’s relationship was sensationalized on social media. Some were angry that internet users were creating memes on the situation rather than shedding light on the endless physical assault which has occurred in recent weeks.
A few tweets online read:
“I didn’t do that to you”: Blueface slams Chrisean Rock for showing bald spot to netizens
On August 18, the 25-year-old Thotiana singer took to social media attempting to share their dispute. In a now viral clip, Blueface was heard saying- “she tried to run” as Rock pleads- “Don’t show my bald spot. Why do you want to show people what you did to me?”
Blueface explained that the two got into a heated spat after Chrisean ran off with his phone. While showing viewers a broken door, Blueface said:
“She tried to get my phone and run to the bathroom. Knocked this mother**ker off the hinges.”
As Rock attempted to accuse Blueface of her bald spot, the latter’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to social media accusing the celebrity girlfriend of lying. In an Instagram story, Saffold said:
“Jonathan did not pull her hair out. Them girls who jumped her did. Y’all going too far with this fairytale. And those believing this is even more delusional then them, but carry on.”
Meanwhile, Rock’s brother took to social media to say that he “woodn’t mine” going to prison to keep his younger sister Rock safe. In the post, he wrote:
“Chrisean I Love You So Much and over here hurting bout you. Don’t say nothing, wasn’t goin to until u introduced us in person cause the s**t he be doin on the internet to you c’mon Chrisean. I grew up in and out of prison. I woodn’t mine throwing all my freedom away forever for u, you my baby sister, u our baby sister.”
Prior to the incidents mentioned above, the couple went viral on August 1 after getting into a physical altercation on a Hollywood street.
What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..