Watch: Blueface gets into a bizarre physical altercation with his girlfriend ChriseanRock in Hollywood

Blueface got into a scuffle with his longtime girlfriend, ChriseanRock, on the streets of Hollywood. The moment was captured on camera by a reporter. The pair have been dating on and off for a while now and have had a rather toxic relationship. After what looked like a drunk night out, the rapper was walking down the street with his girlfriend walking behind him.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard https://t.co/6UiMjb8bWA

Blueface seemed in good spirits as he was seen smiling at the camera as his girlfriend pulled his shirt back. Things took a turn for the worse when ChriseanRock then swung at the rapper and connected. In response to her attack, he swung back and she fell to the floor. The Los Angeles native then restrained his girlfriend and started walking off.

ChriseanRock did not get the hint and she kept going after her boyfriend, grabbing him and pulling him violently. The rapper did well to control himself and the pair were then separated by their friends. Following the incident, the rapper-turned-boxer released a number of stories explaining what happened between the pair and that they are now back on good terms.

Blueface explains what happened between himself and ChriseanRock, offers her $100k to leave him

The Los Angeles native took to his Instagram immediately after the clip with his girlfriend went viral. The rapper-turned-boxer is currently preparing for his fight against Faze Temperrr on August 27th in the undercard of KSI vs. Alex Wassabi. His girlfriend managed to give him a bruise on his face even before entering the ring. Here's what he had to say to his girlfriend on Instagram:

"Got a nice little shiner. It's the only way I can get you to talk. See, she's fine. Whatchu need to leave me the f**k alone. F**k it, a hundred thousand? You viral now, cuz come on. You gonna beat me up in public and s**t, so what's up?"

The rapper also went on to say in the Instagram stories that the scuffle began when he went through his girlfriend's Instagram and saw her talking to other men. It's unclear whether the pair are still together. Nonetheless, fans are confused and concerned for the rapper.

Pluggedsoundz @Pluggedsoundz_ BlueFace shows his injuries and offers Chrisean $100k to leave him. BlueFace shows his injuries and offers Chrisean $100k to leave him. https://t.co/YqnfFCBe57

