Who is Blueface boxing in his first fight?

Blueface makes his foray into the boxing and combat sports circuit, surfing on the tidal wave of celebrities crossing over into the squared circle.

While his opponent for the fight remains unknown, the rapper is already looking forward to the knockout bonus that comes with putting his opponent to sleep.

What's more, there are plenty of people who would kill to throw hands with the rapper who has often found himself in the midst of controversies.

The 2018 'Thotiana' star has been putting in the work with pads. He posted a video of the same on his social media handle, putting fans and pundits in the combat sports circuit on notice.

What to expect from Blueface in the boxing ring?

The host of the Blue Girls Club has made a huge spectacle of his agility, form, and footwork by putting up countless videos of himself on social media.

Several clips saw the owner of a brand new soul food restaurant in Los Angeles throwing his hands at a bag.

In addition, the rapper has heavily relied on conditioning to ensure that he has enough gas in the tank to go all the way; if it were to come to that, for the rapper has already made it clear that he will be looking to bring the fight to an end as soon as possible.

The videos that have featured the rapper sporting the 10oz gloves are testament to the power that he carries in his hands.

Being an athlete comes naturally to the rapper, considering his history as a successful high school quarterback. Therefore, the possibility of Blueface impressing in the boxing ring should not come as a surprise to anyone.

Blueface's history with sparring and combat

The 'Find the Beat' rapper seemingly has a treasure trove of experience when it comes to butting heads with his rivals and boxing, be it on the mic or on the canvas.

This is certainly not the first time the rapper has tried his hand at boxing. Blueface was seen going toe-to-toe and sporting boxing gloves with fellow rapper YK Osiris back in 2020. This happened right after the latter's fight against Lil Tjay.

Considering how Blueface has made a big deal of knocking his opponent out, we would be remiss if we failed to bring up the time he knocked a man out as the latter tried to pull up on him.

While the reason behind the altercation remains unknown, it was clear that the rapper was only trying to defend himself.

With celebrity boxing becoming the norm, we have no doubt that Blueface will find an opponent to throw down with soon enough.

