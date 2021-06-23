Michael 'Venom' Page predicts who will win the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing match

One of the top current welterweights in MMA, Michael 'Venom' Page has revealed who he believes will win the upcoming boxing match between former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Woodley has over a decade of combat sports experience and whilst his background is in wrestling, he has become known as a heavy hitting knockout artist during his time with the UFC. In comparison, Paul has three pro boxing matches on his record.

Michael Page predicts Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Michael Page believes that Woodley will run through the less experienced Jake Paul. Speaking with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting on SBN, Page was asked his thoughts on how the matchup would play out. He stated the following-

"Tyron Woodley, if all goes to plan, should just sleep Jake quickly. First, second round. He will feel the difference between somebody that has been in the game a long time. that’s experienced in terms of striking, whereas the argument with Ben Askren before, somebody that had not just retired, he checked out a long time ago and his strength was never his standup anyway. I saw it going that way.”

As Page mentions, Jake Paul's last fight was against former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

However, whilst Askren competed in the same organization as Woodley, the two fighters' skillsets differ greatly. Askren was almost entirely reliant on his wrestling, whereas Woodley typically liked to keep the fight standing.

It's for this reason that Page believes Jake Paul will have a considerably altered experience this time out.

Woodley is admittedly on a losing streak as of late. However, all of his losses came against some of the world's best MMA welterweights, who primarily utilized wrestling against him.

“This fight is very different," said Michael Page. "It's very different. “I see Tyron Woodley going in there and correcting the world, because I feel like there’s a crazy shift right now with what’s going on. But Tyron Woodley is gonna be the guy to correct that.”

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is set to take place on August 28.

Bad blood has already begun building between the two men, who had an extremely tense face-off just a few days prior to Jake Paul's older brother Logan's fight with boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

