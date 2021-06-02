Why was Tyron Woodley cut from the UFC?

Tyron Woodley was cut from the UFC after suffering his fourth consecutive loss in March. The Chosen One was submitted by Vincente Luque at UFC 260 in his last outing.

Woodley's four-fight losing streak came against elite opposition, with the current welterweight champion amongst the fighters to have defeated him. However, the worrying issue and a key factor that led to his release, was that Woodley failed to win a round against any of his four opponents.

Tyron Woodley's fall from the top

In January of 2019, Tyron Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion, coming off dominant wins against Darren Till, Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and Robbie Lawler.

However, Tyron Woodley's world came crashing down at UFC 235 when he attempted to defend his belt for the fifth time against a surging contender in Kamaru Usman. Woodley was unable to deal with the intense pressure and wrestling prowess Usman brought to the fight and was dominated in a five-round unanimous decision loss.

This loss to Usman essentially created a blueprint for Woodley's future opponents to follow. Both Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington utilized a similar combination of relentless pressure and wrestling to continually dominate the former champ.

The Burns fight ended in another unanimous decision loss while a broken rib saw Woodley pick up a fifth-round TKO loss to Covington.

Woodley was then matched up with Vincente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260. Woodley clearly realized that his opponents were capitalizing on his predictable tendencies inside the cage and came out with a much more aggressive gameplan.

Despite having early success, Woodley's strategy ultimately backfired as Luque was able to stun Woodley. This ultimately led to Luque locking up a D'Arce choke, leaving the former champion unconscious.

Tyron Woodley's transition to boxing

Now a free agent, Tyron Woodley is able to test the waters outside of the UFC and MMA. He was recently announced to be the next opponent of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Jake Paul recently KO'd another former UFC fighter and Woodley's training partner, Ben Askren. Despite Askren primarily being a wrestler, he made the decision to take on Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

Whilst there was some talk of the fight being fixed, Paul ultimately dropped Askren in the first round. The referee deemed the former UFC fighter unable to continue, awarding Paul the win via a first-round stoppage. Tyron Woodley will be hoping to avenge his teammate and delight MMA fans when he faces Jake Paul.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.