3 reasons why Tyron Woodley will smoke Jake Paul in their upcoming fight and 2 reasons why he may lose

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul have finally agreed on a boxing bout after months of speculation. News of the upcoming bout was first reported by Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, although a date and location is yet to be revealed.

Tyron Woodley has been discussing a showdown against the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter for the better part of the last two months. The rivalry was initially sparked off due to a locker room confrontation between the two during Jake Paul's boxing match against Ben Askren.

Tyron Woodley served as Ben Askren's cornerman. His long-time teammate suffered a first-round knockout loss to Jake Paul. Paul's matchup with Woodley is also expected to serve as the first bout in a multi-fight deal that Paul inked with Showtime Sports after his last bout under the Triller Fight Club banner.

Ahead of the upcoming boxing match, let's look at three reasons why the former UFC welterweight champion will smoke Jake Paul and two reasons why he may lose.

Why Tyron Woodley will dominate Jake Paul:

#3 Tyron Woodley is an elite striker

While Jake Paul might have faced an ex-UFC fighter in Ben Askren, he was barely threatened by 'Funky's' striking game. However, this certainly won't be the case in his bout against Tyron Woodley.

While Tyron Woodley burst into the MMA scene as an NCAA wrestler, he has built a reputation as a powerful striker over the years. In his 19-7 professional career, Woodley has scored seven knockout victories over top-tier opponents like Josh Koscheck, Carlos Condit and Robbie Lawler. We can certainly expect 'The Chosen One' to shut the lights on Jake Paul in their upcoming fight.

#2 Tyron Woodley is used to adversity

The former UFC welterweight champion has always been a fan favorite owing to his ability to rise up in the face of adversity. Throughout his fighting career, Tyron Woodley has been involved in various closely contested battles that stand as proof of his determination and resolve.

In his first title defense at UFC 205, Tyron Woodley fought Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson to a majority draw, with two judges scoring the fight 47–47 and the third 48–47 in favor of Woodley. Both fighters walked home with a $50k bonus after the fight. Tyron Woodley faced 'Wonderboy' in a rematch on March 4, 2017, in the main event at UFC 209. It was another closely contested bout, with Woodley winning via majority decision.

For his third title defense, Tyron Woodley faced Demian Maia on July 29, 2017, in the co-main event at UFC 214. While Woodley tore a labrum in his right shoulder in the opening round, he would go on to win the fight via unanimous decision. Woodley later underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the damage.

#1 Tyron Woodley was a dominant UFC champion

Like his teammate Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley has been associated with combat sports throughout his life. Woodley burst into the MMA scene as a two-time All-American NCAA wrestler before signing up with Strikeforce, where he was awarded the 2010 Star of the Year.

But what sets Tyron Woodley apart is his reign as UFC welterweight champion. In his eighth outing with the promotion, Woodley made a bid for the welterweight strap against Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. In a fight that won him the 'Performance of the Night,' Woodley knocked out Lawler midway through the first round to become the UFC welterweight champion.

This also set off a title reign that saw Tyron Woodley dominate the UFC's welterweight rankings for the larger part of three years.

Why Tyron Woodley may lose to Jake Paul:

#2 Tyron Woodley's recent record

While Tyron Woodley is considered one of the greatest welterweights to have stepped foot in the octagon, his UFC contract ended on a four-fight skid.

His reign at the top came to an end when he suffered a decision loss to Kamaru Usman in his fifth title defense in the co-main event at UFC 235. Woodley would follow it up with another unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in his next bout. In his last two outings with the promotion, Tyron Woodley suffered a TKO loss to Colby Covington, followed by a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque.

#1 Jake Paul has legitimate knockout power

According to several fans and pundits, Jake Paul has made significant strides as a pugilist and can no longer be regarded merely as a YouTuber. Since his professional debut against AnEsonGib, the 24-year-old has repeatedly proved his ability to stop his opponents in their tracks.

Jake Paul picked up the first professional win of his career as AnEsonGib failed to answer the bell for the second round, after getting dropped three times in the first. Paul currently sports a 3-0 record with back-to-back knockout wins over former NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

