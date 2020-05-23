Tyron Woodley was an underdog entering his fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. He had not competed in over 16 months and was 2-1in his last three. His opponent, Robbie Lawler on the other hand was running on a career-high momentum. He was on a five-fight winning streak and was entering the fight with a huge win over Carlos Condit less than 6 months ago.

Hence, it wasn't surprising that nobody expected Tyron Woodley to secure the win. However, when the fight started the momentum quickly shifted and Woodley stunned the world by defeating the favorite Lawler by knockout in the very first round.

The win ended the three-year reign of Robbie Lawler and thus began the journey of Tyron Woodley as the welterweight champion. He had one of the best welterweight runs since George St-Pierre. He defended his title a total of four times, against Wonderboy twice, Demian Maia and Darren Till. His run came to a halt at the hands of Kamaru Usman at UFC 235.

UFC 214 Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Lawler didn't have a great run post losing the belt. He bounced back from the loss by defeating Cowboy Cerrone but then lost a title-eliminator match to Rafael Dos Anjos in his next match. This was followed by a pair of losses, one very controversial loss to Ben Askren and the other a unanimous verdict to Colby Covington. Lawler hasn't competed since that loss but if he wishes to win the title again, the journey he will have to take will be a long one.

What's next for Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley is set to return next weekend against rising contender Gulbert Burns. The fight will be his first since losing to Uman and if Woodley wants to stay in the title picture the win is absolutely necessary for him.

Tyron Woodley will also be dealing with a significant amount of fan backlash if he looses his fight given he has speant a significant amount of time calling out the UFC for a variety of reaons.

Funny how @ufc wont put this on their official page. God forbid they show their boogie man getting his shut pushed in (pause) https://t.co/yfQsB08Ovt — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

Tyron Woodley has also engaged in some heavy rhetorical fights with fellow fighters which ha attracted several headlines. The most recent amongst the prominent ones is his series of attacks on Israel Adesanya.

U the great white hype! I ain't hard to find! You terrified of power. You watched paint dry against @YoelRomeroMMA & now u have the record for least amount of strikes. Fix that fake ass @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Box before he come looking for you! @ufc gone protect @stylebender too?! https://t.co/Rpec3rdKpA — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

If Tyron Woodley losses the fight, a ruthless fan outrage wouldn't surprise anyone. Do watch the fight above.