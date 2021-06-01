What would a victory over Tyron Woodley mean for Jake Paul's career?

MMA fans asked for it and Jake Paul obliged. The YouTube star-turned-professional boxer is fighting former UFC champion Tyron Woodley next, according to multiple reports from combat sports insiders.

Despite his perfect record of 3-0 with three knockouts, Jake Paul has remained a largely divisive figure among the combat sports community. The largest criticism of his burgeoning boxing career is that he hasn't faced anyone with a legitimate striking pedigree.

In his debut fight, Paul made quick work of his fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib (Ali Loui Al-Fakhri). At that point, 'The Problem Child' was flying under the radar as everyone's attention was fixed on his brother Logan Paul's rematch with KSI.

Ten months later, Jake Paul returned to the ring against retired NBA guard Nate Robinson as part of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event. Nobody believed he would stand a chance against a former professional athlete. Paul silenced his doubters when he flatlined Robinson in round two.

Since then, a huge segment of the MMA community, fans and fighters alike, has been dying to see Jake Paul against an experienced pro fighter. Who stepped up to the challenge? Former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren.

But we all know how that story ended. Jake Paul embarrassed Askren along with hundreds of thousands of MMA die-hards and analysts. (Including yours truly).

Will MMA fans finally respect Jake Paul?

Surely the 24-year-old has earned the respect of MMA fans after knocking out a fighter who has found success in the major leagues, right? Wrong.

Askren wasn't the ideal fighter to gauge how good of a boxer Jake Paul really is. Throughout his ten-year cagefighting career, 'Funky' relied mostly on his wrestling-heavy offense to win his fights. Against Paul, Askren's best weapons were practically useless to him.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

Tyron Woodley, much like Askren, comes from a wrestling background. But unlike his former teammate, the 39-year-old has ended fights in the octagon with his standup game. 'The Chosen One' captured the UFC welterweight title by putting Robbie Lawler away with a massive right hook in round one. Overall, Woodley has earned 7 wins by TKO in the UFC.

But what if Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley? We, as a community, have to admit that we might have underestimated the YouTube star.

But would we owe him an apology? No. Not yet.

What's next for Jake Paul if he can beat Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul celebrates his win over Ben Askren

There are a few reasons why MMA fans should be a little concerned for T-Wood.

Since 2019, all Tyron Woodley has done is lose, lose, lose. That's the main reason he's no longer with the UFC, otherwise, he wouldn't be fighting Jake Paul in the first place.

There's also Tyron Woodley's size disadvantage. The Missouri native is four inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter than Paul. Not to mention that he's 15 years older than his opponent as well.

A victory over Tyron Woodley wouldn't completely erase the doubts surrounding Jake Paul. For that to happen, the internet celebrity has to defeat a formidable fighter around his age and size, Tommy Fury for example. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Nonetheless, Jake Paul deserves credit for taking on a more talented opponent every time he returns to the boxing ring.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Jake Paul has made a big mistake agreeing to fight Tyron Woodley

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.