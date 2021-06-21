Over the past few years combat sports fans have been dismayed to see the sport of boxing begin to stagnate, especially in comparison to the huge rise in success that MMA has experienced. However, in 2021 we have the beginning of a revival of boxing, partly caused by some unlikely candidates.

These, of course, being social media influencers. YouTubers, TikTok stars and Instagram celebrities have begun crossing over into the sport of boxing, serving as huge PPV draws, the likes of which boxing has rarely been a part of over the past five years.

There is also a huge amount of natural talent beginning to surface in boxing, which is also no doubt helping the sport get back to its feet. However, in the following list we will go over three reasons why social media influencers could assist in the revival of boxing.

3 reasons why social media influencers could help revive boxing:

#3 Unique marketing

One of the reasons why boxing has struggled as of late is the sport's inability to market boxing outside of its pre-existing advertising strategies. Sports consumers who regularly watch platforms such as ESPN and BT Sport will regularly consume advertising content for boxing, but those are the fans who are already likely to watch boxing PPV events.

There hasn't been an outlet for boxing to appeal to wider demographics outside the average combat sports fan. That is, until now. Social media influencers have the option to advertise their potential fights all across platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and more.

YouTubers who journey into boxing often upload videos of their preparation, building up hype for an upcoming fight. Influencers with a heavy Twitter presence can create a huge stir just by sending off one tweet. The scope with which boxing's presence can be felt has widened exponentially, with the aid of social media influencers.

#2 New fan bases

Alongside the new marketing and advertising avenues that social media influencers bring are the hordes of fans completely loyal to their respective influencers. The pre-established fan bases created on platforms like YouTube and TokTok will often have had little interest in the sport prior to their favorite influencer making the move to boxing.

However, there are few things more rewarding than supporting the people they look up to in a one-on-one contest against a rival or fellow influencer. This works in two ways, with some influencers also having a huge amount of people wanting to watch them lose. Both Jake and Logan Paul have essentially adopted the classic 'heel' persona, similar to that of Colby Covington over in the UFC.

#1 Brand new rivalries

Due to the fact that many of the social media influencers who cross over into boxing are featured in main and co-main events instantly, the whole combat sports community is becoming outraged at them for bypassing the trials and tribulations that most athletes have to go through in order to reach such prestigious positions.

This in turn creates great rivalries between said influencers and the athletes they come up against. Jake Paul in particular has become a figure who nearly every combat sports athlete has called out, regardless of their weight class. He is currently set to face off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, although he already has potential fights with Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz and many more waiting for him.

I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard