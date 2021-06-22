"Bro is 0-3 in my book" - Dillon Danis dismisses Jake Paul's 'Mickey Mouse boxing career'

Dillon Danis does not respect what Jake Paul has accomplished in the boxing ring thus far. The popular YouTuber boasts a perfect record of 3-0 with three knockouts, but according to Danis, those wins mean nothing.

The Bellator middleweight took to Twitter to enumerate reasons why he thinks 'The Problem Child' doesn't own any legitimate victories despite what his record says. The 27-year-old MMA fighter wrote:

"Jake Paul's Road to a Mickey Mouse Boxing Career. Beat a crab. Beat a Short NBA Player. Beat a wrestler. Facing another 40-year-old washed-up fighter who's on a 4 fight losing streak and has lost 20 rounds in a row."

Jake Pauls Road to a Mickey Mouse Boxing Career



Beat a crab🦀

Beat a Short NBA Player🏀

Beat a wrestler👨‍🦼

Facing another 40 year old washed up fighter whos on a 4 fight losing streak and has lost 20 rounds in a row

Bro is 0-3 in my book🤡



still faking ppv numbers🤔 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 21, 2021

Dillon Danis, of course, was referring to Paul's set of opponents. 'The Problem Child' knocked out fellow YouTube celebrity AnEsonGib in his pro-boxing debut and did the same to retired NBA guard Nate Robinson in his second fight.

But Paul's crowning achievement accomplishment came against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. He shattered doubts that he could hang with bonafide pro-fighters when he scored a KO against the ex-Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder in less than two minutes.

Nonetheless, Danis said he's unimpressed given all of Paul's victories came against fighters without a legitimate striking pedigree. He added:

"Bro is 0-3 in my book."

Dillon Danis wants Jake Paul

This isn't the first time Dillon Danis has gone after Jake Paul on Twitter. The Bellator fighter challenged the former Disney teen actor following his victory over Askren. In a now-deleted tweet, Dillon Danis called Paul out and asked his camp to send over a contract for the fight.

"It’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this cunt out cold, Danis wrote."

let me save the mma community — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

Dillon Danis is mostly known as Conor McGregor's longtime training partner. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace made his debut at Bellator 198, making Kyle Walker tap out in the first round. He last saw action against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, scoring another submission win to improve his pro-MMA record to 2-0.

Jake Paul's toughest test

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Media Availability

Jake Paul will soon go through a litmus test as he's set to face former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. While the 39-year-old MMA veteran is a wrestling-based fighter much like Askren, he possesses one-punch knockout power - something that Paul hasn't had to deal with in his previous fights.

Woodley will come into the fight as a slight underdog. The Missouri-native hasn't tasted victory since 2018, dropping four straight fights on his way out of the UFC. But he vowed to change that come August 28th:

"At the end of the day, he’s gonna get beat up, he’s gonna get knocked out. Hopefully it’s not too bad because what’s happening is, his people are gassing him up that he can win. He accepted this fight and I was very surprised he accepted this fight," Woodley said during an appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast.

Edited by Avinash Tewari