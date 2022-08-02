WATCH: Blueface and Chrisean Rock fight video goes viral, sparks hilarious memefest online

According to viral videos making the rounds around the web, Thotiana rapper Blueface (aka Johnathan Jamall Porter) was spotted having an altercation with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. The video showcased the two in a scuffle on the streets of Los Angeles.

In the video, the 25-year-old rapper was hit in the face by Rock. Following this, Porter was seemingly seen taking a swing towards Rock as he managed to get her on the ground. Later, he also took the chain that Rock was wearing at the time.

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard Blueface and Chrisean Rock tussling on Hollywood Boulevard https://t.co/6UiMjb8bWA

However, the video further showcased the two walking on the streets together after the end of their altercation.

What did Blueface say about his street altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock?

Glock Topickz @Glock_Topickz Blueface done went through Rock phone and saw some shit he ain’t wanna see Blueface done went through Rock phone and saw some shit he ain’t wanna see https://t.co/zFfP0MdjlX

The Los Angeles native took to his Instagram stories and alleged about Chrisean Rock’s infidelity. It is possible that this revelation was one of the reasons behind their altercation captured on video.

In a series of Instagram stories, the rapper shot the video and showcased that Chrisean Rock was fine after their altercation. Johnathan Jamall Porter joked that Rock was a “heavyweight champ of the world.”

He added:

“Y’all don’t know her...Y’all don’t know this wh*re. I barely know her.”

Moments later, Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of cheating on him with a correctional officer in a prison and two other men. In the video, the 25-year-old offered Rock $100,000 to leave him.

The rapper claimed to have found multiple pieces of evidence of his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend’s alleged infidelity. He further claimed to have found a video sent to her by a man which was explicit in nature. The Respect My Cryppin’ artist added:

“Some buff guy trying to be her bodyguard.”

In the conclusion of the videos on his story, Blueface said:

“She’s a good actor. I’m going to put you (Chrisean Rock) in the movies.”

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department had received a report of the incident by a witness. However, by the time they had reached the scene, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were not present at the location.

A source from LAPD reportedly told TMZ that the altercation is now under investigation and will include interviews which will be done with both the rapper and his girlfriend. As of now, the last update from the rapper was on the morning of August 2.

Netizens react to Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s fight

After the video of the altercation between the two went viral, a legion of tweets mocked the situation. In contrast, some responses reminded the sensitivity of the situation and pointed out how the individuals joking about the incident needed help.

MrAntiSocial27 @MrAntiSocial27 For those that don’t understand Blueface and Chrisean relationship For those that don’t understand Blueface and Chrisean relationship https://t.co/eyPJogrhsC

👑miss bleu cheese @kravekilo I hate to be so dramatic but ion laugh at blueface and chrisean. That’s the type of obsession ppl end up dead over. I hate to be so dramatic but ion laugh at blueface and chrisean. That’s the type of obsession ppl end up dead over.

Rich @UptownDC_Rich Jake Paul getting ready to challenge Blueface to a boxing match after seeing the video of him fighting his girlfriend Chrisean Jake Paul getting ready to challenge Blueface to a boxing match after seeing the video of him fighting his girlfriend Chrisean https://t.co/ps9GgzBcSI

El @boujeebetty



They have a Gator & Vivian kinda of “love” thing going on🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ No one shld be comparing BlueFace & Chrisean to Ike & Tina, nor Whitney & BobbyThey have a Gator & Vivian kinda of “love” thing going on🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ No one shld be comparing BlueFace & Chrisean to Ike & Tina, nor Whitney & Bobby😒They have a Gator & Vivian kinda of “love” thing going on🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/LDGLEoBzqJ

👟 @dirtywhiteups Me watching Blueface and Chrisean go at it. Me watching Blueface and Chrisean go at it. https://t.co/BwRUYzirpL

TheCakeDishPodcast @TheCakeDish Blueface says the fight was due to Chrisean cheating with a corrections officer 🤦🏾‍♂️



Please breakup smh Blueface says the fight was due to Chrisean cheating with a corrections officer 🤦🏾‍♂️Please breakup smh https://t.co/S0dVQedU5e

✨ i ain't a businesswoman. i’m a business, woman! @thatsso_chloe Blueface gf needs to fight for our country at this point Blueface gf needs to fight for our country at this point

Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 @kcjj_04 Blueface and Chrisean Rock relationship is TOXIC and is nothing to admire nor is it cute. && for the ones saying that their relationship is worse than Chrisean and Blueface baby y’all need to seek help or LEAVE. Blueface and Chrisean Rock relationship is TOXIC and is nothing to admire nor is it cute. && for the ones saying that their relationship is worse than Chrisean and Blueface baby y’all need to seek help or LEAVE. https://t.co/EIQgxv3Juq

STACKKZ💕 @jaaystacks1 🤷🏾‍♀️ #blueface if you think blueface and chrisean fight was bad you should see how me and ex used to fight🤷🏾‍♀️ #wwe if you think blueface and chrisean fight was bad you should see how me and ex used to fight 😂😂😂😂🤷🏾‍♀️ #wwe #blueface

A majority of the tweets also targeted Chrisean Rock and said that she deserved to be in prison. The adverse reaction to Rock’s involvement in the altercation with the rapper seems to have increased after he addressed the incident on his Instagram stories.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far