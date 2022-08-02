WATCH: Blueface and Chrisean Rock fight video goes viral, sparks hilarious memefest online

According to viral videos making the rounds around the web, Thotiana rapper Blueface (aka Johnathan Jamall Porter) was spotted having an altercation with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. The video showcased the two in a scuffle on the streets of Los Angeles.
In the video, the 25-year-old rapper was hit in the face by Rock. Following this, Porter was seemingly seen taking a swing towards Rock as he managed to get her on the ground. Later, he also took the chain that Rock was wearing at the time.
However, the video further showcased the two walking on the streets together after the end of their altercation.
What did Blueface say about his street altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock?
The Los Angeles native took to his Instagram stories and alleged about Chrisean Rock’s infidelity. It is possible that this revelation was one of the reasons behind their altercation captured on video.
In a series of Instagram stories, the rapper shot the video and showcased that Chrisean Rock was fine after their altercation. Johnathan Jamall Porter joked that Rock was a “heavyweight champ of the world.”
He added:
“Y’all don’t know her...Y’all don’t know this wh*re. I barely know her.”
Moments later, Blueface accused Chrisean Rock of cheating on him with a correctional officer in a prison and two other men. In the video, the 25-year-old offered Rock $100,000 to leave him.
The rapper claimed to have found multiple pieces of evidence of his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend’s alleged infidelity. He further claimed to have found a video sent to her by a man which was explicit in nature. The Respect My Cryppin’ artist added:
“Some buff guy trying to be her bodyguard.”
In the conclusion of the videos on his story, Blueface said:
“She’s a good actor. I’m going to put you (Chrisean Rock) in the movies.”
According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department had received a report of the incident by a witness. However, by the time they had reached the scene, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were not present at the location.
A source from LAPD reportedly told TMZ that the altercation is now under investigation and will include interviews which will be done with both the rapper and his girlfriend. As of now, the last update from the rapper was on the morning of August 2.
Netizens react to Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s fight
After the video of the altercation between the two went viral, a legion of tweets mocked the situation. In contrast, some responses reminded the sensitivity of the situation and pointed out how the individuals joking about the incident needed help.
A majority of the tweets also targeted Chrisean Rock and said that she deserved to be in prison. The adverse reaction to Rock’s involvement in the altercation with the rapper seems to have increased after he addressed the incident on his Instagram stories.