"Not keeping up with the Kardashians anymore": Why do The Kardashians fans feel Kourtney was shading her family?

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating their personal and professional commitments, while also dealing with personal dynamics, sibling feuds, and many other issues throughout the episode, generating significant drama to keep viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney's feud with sister Kim Kardashian over the Dolce & Gabbana project continued. While the latter and her sister Khloe Kardashian were busy with the fashion show in Milan, Kourtney chose to stay back with her husband Travis Barker in Calabasas for the opening of a restaurant he'd invested in, along with her kids Penelope and Reign.

When a producer noted that the Kardashian family wasn't there, Kourtney replied:

"That is my family."

Fans believed that it was a shade towards the Kardashians and slammed the reality star for making the statement. One tweeted:

Fans believe Kourtney was shading The Kardashians

The latest episode of The Kardashians continued to document friction between Kourtney and Kim after the former accused her sister of "stealing her thunder" by collaborating on a Dolce & Gabbana project months after her wedding, where she wore dresses by the renowned designer.

Instead of supporting Kim in Milan, Kourtney chose to stay back with her husband Travis Barker. The latter had invested in a restaurant in Calabasas, which she described as "just a vibe with matcha margaritas." The star was proud that her husband owned a great restaurant in the city.

The couple was with Koutney's kids, Reign and Penelope, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and Travis' children, Atiana and Alabama. The group was seen having a fun time when the Poosh founder appeared in a confessional. When a producer noted she didn't have the Kardashian family at the opening, Kourtney suggested that this was her family as well.

Fans believed that The Kardashians star was shading her family. Check out what they have to say.

Some fans also slammed Kourtney for her comment. They felt it was unfair of her to shade the Kardashian family when they'd been there through all her ups and downs. Check it out.

Aravis @aravisandhwin “That is my family” is the shadiest line Kourtney has ever uttered #TheKardashians “That is my family” is the shadiest line Kourtney has ever uttered #TheKardashians

Mila Too 🪷 @mila_too #TheKardashians The way Kourtney says "they are my family" like shes dissing the Kardashians The way Kourtney says "they are my family" like shes dissing the Kardashians 👀 #TheKardashians

Jess @dazzle715 #Kardashians Kourtney saying Travis and his kids are her family now in a tone as if her own family no longer exists screams toxicity and isolation. #TheKardashians Kourtney saying Travis and his kids are her family now in a tone as if her own family no longer exists screams toxicity and isolation. #TheKardashians #Kardashians https://t.co/MMh1Vuk8HB

was all there” at the Crossroads grand opening.the Karjenners always show up for each other no matter the event and wish she would have felt the importance of them being there. One thing I didn’t like about this episode was that Kourtney saying that “her familywas all there” at the Crossroads grand opening.the Karjenners always show up for each other no matter the event and wish she would have felt the importance of them being there. #TheKardashians One thing I didn’t like about this episode was that Kourtney saying that “her familywas all there” at the Crossroads grand opening.the Karjenners always show up for each other no matter the event and wish she would have felt the importance of them being there. #TheKardashians

Sarah-Jane @ItsSarahJanne “This is my family” … so Kourtney wants nothing to do with them yet remains on the show so she can piggyback and make money off of her sisters work and success #TheKardashians “This is my family” … so Kourtney wants nothing to do with them yet remains on the show so she can piggyback and make money off of her sisters work and success #TheKardashians

Kim Kardashian slams sister Kourtney Kardashian on the latest episode of The Kardashians

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney was emotional during a conversation with Kendall Jenner. She was upset at her sister Kim for "stealing her thunder" and copying her wedding by collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana. She also slammed the SKIMS founder for not turning the project down when the latter knew Kourtney's wedding dresses were by the same designer.

The Lemme founder further claimed that Kim wasn't happy during her wedding and never gave her enough acknowledgment. Kourtney felt that her sister never asked her how she felt about the collaboration just months after the wedding.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe sat down with Kim to provide more insight into Kourtney's situation. She said:

“I hope she’s going to talk to you about it. I really wish she would. She definitely feels like you sort of stole her thunder. And she feels, like, why can’t she have something for herself?... I have heard that her friends are riling her up. Her words were, "Everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing.""

The Good American founder recalled a moment where Kourtney called her crying feeling that her "wedding moment was taken away from her," and that there was no loyalty in the family. While Kim understood her sister's emotions, she wasn't a fan of Kourtney's comments.

In response to the same. Kim told Khloe:

“I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections (I didn’t choose items from)....She’s saying every one of her friends supports her, but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis Barker?”

Season 3 of The Kardashians has amped up the drama quotient with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the family will be seen dealing with even more complicated dynamics, which will create more chaos. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

