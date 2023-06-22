"I like the narrative": Khloe Kardashian opens up about her  interaction with Michele Morrone on The Kardashians season 3

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating their personal and professional commitments, while also giving a glimpse into their deeply personal stories, interesting anecdotes and interactions throughout the course of the episode, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her interaction with actor and model Michele Morrone. The reality star revealed details about her interaction with him at the Milan Fashion Week, and how she wasn't aware of who he was. However, she still found it to be a better narrative for people to talk about other than the ones that already existed about her.

Speaking about the brand new narrative, she said:

“I like the narrative. It is better than the narrative I have been having so I don’t care.”

Khloe Kardashians talks about her interaction with Michele Morrone on The Kardashians

Tonight's episode of The Kardashians saw Khloe Kardashian break her silence about her interaction with Michele Morrone at the fashion show in Milan, where the duo sparked dating rumors in 2022. They were spotted looking cozy and were later also shown together at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty.

Khloe recalled her first conversation with Michele Moronne when she didn't know he was the face of a promotional shoot for Dolce & Gabbana.

The reality star, for her part, revealed that the photo was nothing more than a sweet interaction between them. However, Khloe maintained that she never knew who he was before she met him. She shared snippets of her conversation with the model when they talked about their respective kids.

In a confessional on The Kardashians, Khloe said:

"He’s a very handsome man but I had no idea who he was. We were talking before the show and he’s like, ‘I have two kids and they are in Lebanon.’ And I said, ‘That is nice. I have two kids. My daughter is 4 and my son is still an infant."

Later on, the Good American founder addressed her awkward interactions with Michele where she talked about her "weird" surrogacy process for her son Tatum Thompson, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She said:

“So he was like, "You look great." And I said, "Oh, I didn’t [give birth to] the baby. It was a surrogate...And it was so f***ing weird." He said, "I love you because you are so not PC (politically correct).”"

The Kardashians star then referenced several of the narratives that played out with her and her family over the years. She expressed how Michelle might have thought she was "nuts" after their interaction. Her point of contention was that it was "easy to make people uncomfortable," and she had examples to prove the same.

Speaking about her step-father Caitlyn Jenner's transition, Khloe said:

“It is too easy to make people uncomfortable. So how is your dad? Which one? One is dead and one turned into a girl."

Referencing her dramatic split with ex-husband Lamar Odom, The Kardashians star stated that it was yet another narrative that might make her interactions with people awkward. Khloe said:

“Why did you get a divorce? Oh, I found him in a brothel. I can go on and on. I am going to start making up different stuff, but you can’t come up with something better than the truth.”

Khloe didn't forget to thank her sister Kim Kardashian for trying to set her up on a date with Michele, as a plan "to get Khloe's mojo back in Milan." In a confessional, the star said:

“I think that is so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hookup with someone here in Milan. I really do. Thank you, Keeks."

The hit Hulu series has had a successful 2-season run and is currently underway with its third installment, promising a fair share of entertainment and drama for the viewers. Loyal fans have religiously followed the Kardashian family over the past two decades and have openly expressed their views on social media.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode of The Kardashians next Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

