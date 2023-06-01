Is Kim Kardashian dating? The Kardashians star hints at potential romance with mystery man Fred

Popular reality television series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating personal and professional commitments, while also dealing with strained relationships, audience criticism, and some family drama, keeping viewers hooked throughout the episode.

From the preview clip of the next week's episode of The Kardashians, it looks like Kim Kardashian might have found a new man after her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson. While she didn't reveal the actual name of the person, she expressed to her good friend and Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick that her friends wanted her to meet someone, calling him "Fred."

The Hulu series has run successfully for the past two seasons and has been extremely popular amongst viewers and loyal fans of the franchise. Season 3 of the show saw the Kardashian family bring more glitz, glamor, and drama to their fans with brand-new storylines and events.

Kim Kardashian hints at a potential date named "Fred" on The Kardashians

Season 3 of The Kardashians has already started on a blast with the Kardashian family members opening up about their respective updates and issues. Tonight's episode saw them delving deep into their businesses, and personal relationships, as well as addressing criticism from fans about the show. However, it was the preview clip that gathered the most amount of attention.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Kim expressed to her mother Kris Jenner that she was "single and not ready to mingle." It looks like she would have to retract this statement soon as she gave viewers a hint about her potentially dating again after her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

While talking to Scott Disick, the SKIMS founder expressed that her friends wanted her to meet someone new. The former then joked that they will call the mystery man "Fred," making Kim laugh at him. When he further probed if he met her standards, the reality star quipped:

"Oh, so meets the standards!"

The "standards" statement from Scott might be a reference to Kim opening up about the prerequisites she looked for in a man, including "protect me, fight for me, good hygiene, calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, good teeth, spontaneous, fun, and a role model for her kids, among many others."

Later on in the preview teaser of the next week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim was seen texting someone in the middle of filming a confessional. When a producer asked if it was "Fred," the reality star replied in affirmation, indicating that viewers might witness her newfound relationship sooner than later.

Looking at the timing of it all, it couldn't have come at a better time. US Weekly reported on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that the SKKN founder was interested in someone. An insider source exclusively said:

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

The source further said:

"She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal. She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Season 3 of The Kardashians has packed a fair share of entertainment and drama in the past three episodes. As the installment progresses, the cast members will be seen dealing with even more complicated situations, creating more drama. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes