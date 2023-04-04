5 reality stars with new professional updates

Reality stars across networks and platforms keep viewers entertained and are the backbone of any show they star in. In most cases, they get enough exposure to help them grow as individuals and as fan favorites as they slowly diversify their brands, personalities, and more.

Whether it’s real estate, podcasts, modeling, feature films, or more, viewers can often find familiar faces that they’re so used to in the unscripted genre of their watch lists.

Reality TV has given rise to several well-known actors in the past, including reality stars from various shows like Jamie Chung from The Real World: San Diego, Jennifer Hudson from American Idol, Annaleigh Tiptop from America’s Next Top Model, Lucy Hale from American Juniors, Heather Morris from So You Think You Can Dance, and more.

Reality stars Clayton Echard, Craig Conover, Mya Allen, Ciara Miller, and Kyle Richards set to branch out as professionals

Clayton Echard

One reality star who recently shared an update with his fans about his professional life is Clayton Echard. He previously appeared as a star cast member on ABC’s The Bachelor season 26. He recently took to social media to announce that he’s signed on with the Zaback Group as a real estate agent in Phoenix and Scottsdale.

He added:

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter of my life, as things continue to be on the “up and up” for me.”

The 29-year-old reality star is also the author of 180 Degrees: On Mental Health, Mindfulness, and Unlocking Self-Belief.

Craig Conover

From Summer House to Southern Charm, Craig Conover has been in front of the camera since 2014, when he first starred in the Bravo show. Professionally, Craig is a lawyer and founded his firm, Conover Law Firm, the same year.

He is also the owner of Sewing Down South and the author of Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?, which was released in 2022. He recently joined the long list of reality stars to make the shift from the unscripted to the scripted segment of television, as he just finished filming a movie. While not a lot can be said about the movie itself, he took to social media to announce that he had just finished filming.

He added:

"Such an incredible experience being a part of this movie. It took months of preparation and stepping outside of my comfort zone but I think I have a new love."

Mya Allen

Another Bravo star is branching out and making a name for herself, along with her Summer House season 7 bestie Ciara Miller. The reality stars recently announced that they’ve started a new podcast together called CoDependent.

Mya Allen joined the cast list of the Bravo show during season 6, and the two reality stars have been close ever since.

Ciara Miller

Summer House cast member Ciara Miller is the first-ever Bravo star to become a Victoria’s Secret model. In a recent conversation with Page Six, she said that being a Victoria’s Secret model has been a dream for as long as she can remember.

The ICU nurse has been modeling since she was 15 years old and told the publication that she put herself through nursing school working as a model and that it’s always been a “positive venture” for her.

Kyle Richards

The RHOBH reality star is set to appear in another movie titled The Holiday Exchange. She will star alongside Taylor Frey and Rick Cosnett in the LGBTQ romance that is set to feature the story of a businessman “grappling” with a breakup.

