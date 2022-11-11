"What is the spell?": Winter House fans can't understand why Ciara still wants to be with Austen, who's dating Southern Charm's Olivia

Bravo aired Winter House Season 2 Episode 5 on Thursday, November 10.
Austen Kroll, a cast member of many Bravo shows, revealed that he missed his girlfriend Olivia Flowers, who was in Charlestown, and wanted to invite her to Vermont. Ciara, Austen's former love interest, was shocked to learn this and told the other ladies of the house that Austen would not be happy if Ciara invited someone else into the house.
She and Lindsay were seen fighting each other multiple times in the Summer House as Austen was flirting with both of them. Austen confessed that he had slept with Ciara but now just wanted to be with Olivia. Paige and Ciara felt that the situation would be weird.
Ciara felt that Austen still flirted with her and other girls a lot. She thought that Olivia would break up with him after seeing his behavior in the house. She had planned to leave if Olivia arrived. Ciara reminded Austen of making her look like an "idiot" in the summer house and did not want to share a house with his love interest.
Austen decided not to bring Olivia as to make things awkward, but said that Ciara bringing another man home would not annoy him. Winter House fans couldn't understand why Ciara felt that she had a right over Austen's life decisions even though they dated for just a couple of weeks.
One fan wondered what spell Austen had Ciara under and said:
"WHAT IS THE SPELL?!"
Winter House fans don't believe Austen really likes Olivia or Ciara
Austen and Ciara slept with each other after Season 6 of Summer House was shot. After which, Ciara Miller said that she would never do it again. At the time, Austen was also flirting with Lindsay, and Ciara decided not to go into any more "winter romances." Austen then decided to pursue Olivia Flowers.
Winter House fans felt Austen did not want to establish an emotional connection with anyone but was more interested in having physical relations with the women of both houses. They also slammed Ciara for trying to stop Austen from inviting Olivia when it was not her decision.
What happened on Winter House Season 2 Episode 5?
This week on Winter House, Schwartz didn't reveal that he was getting divorced in order to protect his wife Kate. Paige was seen talking to Craig about him being inconsiderate about other people’s feelings. Jessica told Rachel that she and Kory had been physically intimate.
The episode description reads:
"To celebrate the Toms last night, the housemates throw a euphoric party that turns up the heat; Austen misses his girl back in Charleston, S.C., but his history with Ciara gets in the way of bringing her to Stowe."
Craig-Paige made up and were also seen going on a double date with Kyle-Amanda, who went on to celebrate their grandmother’s 99th birthday.
Jessica felt that the girls ignored her and would often not talk to her. She vented to Rachel, who asked the girls why they were being mean to Jessica. Later on, Paige confronted Jessica about calling her a "mean girl." Jessica stood her ground. Paige threatened Jessica before storming out.
