"What is the spell?": Winter House fans can't understand why Ciara still wants to be with Austen, who's dating Southern Charm's Olivia

Bravo aired Winter House Season 2 Episode 5 on Thursday, November 10.

Austen Kroll, a cast member of many Bravo shows, revealed that he missed his girlfriend Olivia Flowers, who was in Charlestown, and wanted to invite her to Vermont. Ciara, Austen's former love interest, was shocked to learn this and told the other ladies of the house that Austen would not be happy if Ciara invited someone else into the house.

She and Lindsay were seen fighting each other multiple times in the Summer House as Austen was flirting with both of them. Austen confessed that he had slept with Ciara but now just wanted to be with Olivia. Paige and Ciara felt that the situation would be weird.

Ciara felt that Austen still flirted with her and other girls a lot. She thought that Olivia would break up with him after seeing his behavior in the house. She had planned to leave if Olivia arrived. Ciara reminded Austen of making her look like an "idiot" in the summer house and did not want to share a house with his love interest.

Austen decided not to bring Olivia as to make things awkward, but said that Ciara bringing another man home would not annoy him. Winter House fans couldn't understand why Ciara felt that she had a right over Austen's life decisions even though they dated for just a couple of weeks.

One fan wondered what spell Austen had Ciara under and said:

"WHAT IS THE SPELL?!"

it has been a million years and she's still emotionally attached - WHAT IS THE SPELL?! what southern spell does Austen have Ciara under?it has been a million years and she's still emotionally attached - WHAT IS THE SPELL?! #WinterHouse what southern spell does Austen have Ciara under?it has been a million years and she's still emotionally attached - WHAT IS THE SPELL?! #WinterHouse https://t.co/sJmiUuz7AC

Winter House fans don't believe Austen really likes Olivia or Ciara

Austen and Ciara slept with each other after Season 6 of Summer House was shot. After which, Ciara Miller said that she would never do it again. At the time, Austen was also flirting with Lindsay, and Ciara decided not to go into any more "winter romances." Austen then decided to pursue Olivia Flowers.

Winter House fans felt Austen did not want to establish an emotional connection with anyone but was more interested in having physical relations with the women of both houses. They also slammed Ciara for trying to stop Austen from inviting Olivia when it was not her decision.

dramabananna @dramabananna What has Austen done or said for Ciara to think that there’s something going on between them during this trip? Apart from nothing, I mean #WinterHouse What has Austen done or said for Ciara to think that there’s something going on between them during this trip? Apart from nothing, I mean #WinterHouse

Cyndi B @cynmdmi Austen can't focus on one woman for more than 2 days. He only wants Olivia there so he has someone to sleep with. He's like a wild animal, who is obsessed with marking their territory. Yuck. #winterhouse Austen can't focus on one woman for more than 2 days. He only wants Olivia there so he has someone to sleep with. He's like a wild animal, who is obsessed with marking their territory. Yuck. #winterhouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Ciara is just mad that Austen moves on and still doesn’t care about her, while he is still her only storyline. She even went to Charleston to hang out with him and be on the show (she didn’t make it. Being on the show. Hang out, she did) #WinterHouse Ciara is just mad that Austen moves on and still doesn’t care about her, while he is still her only storyline. She even went to Charleston to hang out with him and be on the show (she didn’t make it. Being on the show. Hang out, she did) #WinterHouse https://t.co/nvJtgF1su4

dramabananna @dramabananna But Austen never lied to Ciara. He’s told to her over and over again that he doesn’t care about her. Ciara is not bringing anyone because she has no one. But she was so into starting something with Kory, but she lost interest… or he did #WinterHouse But Austen never lied to Ciara. He’s told to her over and over again that he doesn’t care about her. Ciara is not bringing anyone because she has no one. But she was so into starting something with Kory, but she lost interest… or he did #WinterHouse

dramabananna @dramabananna Don’t believe anything Ciara says about how disrespected she feels with Austen and how she’s over him. She’ll hook up with him again. #WinterHouse Don’t believe anything Ciara says about how disrespected she feels with Austen and how she’s over him. She’ll hook up with him again. #WinterHouse

Desiree @dezireme2 Ciara is still bothered by Austen smh #WinterHouse Ciara is still bothered by Austen smh #WinterHouse

The Lady @Elle_is_haute Chile are Austen and Olivia even still a thing for him to be doin all this #winterhouse Chile are Austen and Olivia even still a thing for him to be doin all this #winterhouse https://t.co/VKRDq2xgz3

Jane Magee @JaneMag55275666 Ciara is so annoying. I don’t care for Austen He can’t bring a girl he cares about to the house?! Because Ciara is uncomfortable. They have never dated. Hooked up. He already disrespected her!! Austen should be able to invite a girl to #WinterHouse . Ciara you need to move on . Ciara is so annoying. I don’t care for Austen He can’t bring a girl he cares about to the house?! Because Ciara is uncomfortable. They have never dated. Hooked up. He already disrespected her!! Austen should be able to invite a girl to #WinterHouse. Ciara you need to move on .

What happened on Winter House Season 2 Episode 5?

This week on Winter House, Schwartz didn't reveal that he was getting divorced in order to protect his wife Kate. Paige was seen talking to Craig about him being inconsiderate about other people’s feelings. Jessica told Rachel that she and Kory had been physically intimate.

The episode description reads:

"To celebrate the Toms last night, the housemates throw a euphoric party that turns up the heat; Austen misses his girl back in Charleston, S.C., but his history with Ciara gets in the way of bringing her to Stowe."

Craig-Paige made up and were also seen going on a double date with Kyle-Amanda, who went on to celebrate their grandmother’s 99th birthday.

Jessica felt that the girls ignored her and would often not talk to her. She vented to Rachel, who asked the girls why they were being mean to Jessica. Later on, Paige confronted Jessica about calling her a "mean girl." Jessica stood her ground. Paige threatened Jessica before storming out.

Winter House airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

