When did Ciara Miller and Mya Allen meet? Summer House stars friendship explored as they launch a podcast

Summer House cast members Ciara Miller and Mya Allen recently launched their own podcast. While Ciara has been on the show since season 5, Mya joined the cast a year later. The latter became the second person of color on a predominantly white cast list.

The two became friends while on the show during season 6 when they bonded over not fitting in with the rest of the cast. Mya’s struggled to fit in throughout her first season on the show and even had a conversation with the entire cast about race.

The two Summer House cast members recently took to social media to announce their joint venture together as they started their own podcast, Co-Dependent.

Ciara Miller and Mya Allen talk about not fitting in on Summer House

Summer House is currently airing season 7 and welcomed a new WoC cast member Gabby Prescod. However, in the previous season, which was Mya Allen’s first season and Ciara Miller’s second season on the Bravo show, the cast got a reality check on race and inclusion.

During Summer House season 6 episode 5, the two cast members opened up to the whole house about feeling left out. Ciara told them that she was intimidated about coming to the Hamptons since the cast is “predominantly white.”

She added that she had an automatic feeling of not being adequate enough to fit in when there were people around her who didn't look like her.

Ciara opened up about a prior incident during the conversation where Andrea called Mya by the wrong name on the beach, which hurt her feelings. While she admitted that she knew Andrea didn’t mean anything malicious by it, it made Mya feel unseen.

At the beach, Mya Allen and Ciara were seen talking about it. When Mya told her that she feels like a lone soldier, Ciara admitted to feeling the same way during her first season. She added that it made her feel like she was back in high school again.

While in conversation with the entire Summer House cast, Mya said:

"I have been in this house for over four weeks, I’m Mya, you know."

Gabby Prescod joins the cast of the Bravo show in season 7

The current season of the Bravo show welcomed Gabby Prescod as its newest cast member and she’s learning quite a bit by watching herself on the show. While in conversation with ET, she stated that she’s learned that she hates the sound of her own voice.

She also spoke about her co-stars and how they perceived her. Gabby stated that she was disappointed by the CoDependent podcast co-hosts, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen.

While watching an episode of Summer House season 7, she found out that at one point the two stepped away from the group to have a chat about Gabby. In the conversation, Mya supposedly couldn't understand why as Black women, the three had trouble connecting with each other.

Ciara replied to it saying:

"I just think a lot of things with her are surface level. She just seems very privileged, which is totally fine, but it’s like, you’re missing out on the authenticity of it."

Gabby termed the word privilege as “bizarre” and added that she thought she and Ciara were going to be instant friends. She said she believed so as Gabby and Ciara were introduced to the show through Paige DeSorbo, Ciara’s best friend.

Summer House is currently airing its season 7 on Bravo and the new episode will air on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

