"Wanted a moment": Summer House fans divided as Mya confronts Lindsay about her comments 

Summer House season 7 episode 2 aired on Bravo this Monday, February 19, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Mya spoke to Lindsay about their Las Vegas fight, where the latter called her out for texting Carl to smoke with her. Lindsay has been dating Carl for several months now, and she felt that Mya should not have texted him when he was trying to be sober.

Mya accused Lindsay of speaking to her in a harsh manner, like "no one had ever" done before. She also asked her why she had questioned her character for wanting to hang out with a friend. Lindsay denied the claim, making Mya angry. She wanted to storm off and even called Lindsay a "b*tch."

Lindsay hugged Mya at the end of the conversation, implying that they could "co-exist" in the house. However, she felt that Mya was not supportive of Carl's sobrierty. Mya, on the other hand, said that she just wanted to be friends with Carl again.

Eventually, the two decided to stop going around in circles and settle on a stance that would allow them both to live in the same house without fighting.

Summer House fans were divided over the whole altercation. Some felt that Mya was trying to create storylines because she just wanted to be in front of the cameras, while others felt that Lindsay was lying about what she said in the car.

Summer House fans have mixed reactions after Lindsay says that she did not question Mya's character

Mya had accused Lindsay of speaking badly to her off-camera after their team lost on Family Feud. She alleged that Lindsay spoke harshly to her when she texted Carl, asking him if he wanted to smoke.

She also accused her of wanting to sleep with Carl, but Lindsay denied the claim.

Some Summer House fans felt that Mya did nothing wrong and just wanted to hang out with a friend, implying that Lindsay was lying. Others called out Mya for trying to smoke with Carl, who wanted to be sober, and felt that she was exaggerating what Lindsay said in the car.

Rae Sanni @raesanni Lindsay is being a brick wall and defensive. But Mya is looking for a fight about… nothing. She was wrong to text Lindsay’s boyfriend to hang out and smoke without her. Le sigh. #SummerHouse Lindsay is being a brick wall and defensive. But Mya is looking for a fight about… nothing. She was wrong to text Lindsay’s boyfriend to hang out and smoke without her. Le sigh. #SummerHouse

Doctor Housewife @dr_housewife_ I feel like Maya isn’t really listening to Lindsey’s feelings on the weed situation #summerhouse I feel like Maya isn’t really listening to Lindsey’s feelings on the weed situation #summerhouse

alexis @lexandco_ y’all can be say whatever you want about mya overreacting about carl but lindsay is lying 100%. #SummerHouse y’all can be say whatever you want about mya overreacting about carl but lindsay is lying 100%. #SummerHouse

Reese Nicole @Reesellaneous I knew Mya was exaggerating last episode. She said Lindsay came for her whole life that she was yelling at her now it’s her tone gtfoh #SummerHouse I knew Mya was exaggerating last episode. She said Lindsay came for her whole life that she was yelling at her now it’s her tone gtfoh #SummerHouse

Jillian @ifeminister Why does your choice to be sober effect me smoking w/my friend I’ve smoked with before 🧐 #SummerHouse Why does your choice to be sober effect me smoking w/my friend I’ve smoked with before 🧐 #SummerHouse

Michelle Gochett @MichelleGochett Lindsay’s tone is not great here. It’s terrible. I can only imagine how she was in the moment. #SummerHouse Lindsay’s tone is not great here. It’s terrible. I can only imagine how she was in the moment. #SummerHouse

Mya tried to talk to Carl about the entire situation in Summer House

In the previous episode, Mya tried to talk to Carl about their situation, but he said that he was priortizing his relationship over his friendships at the moment.

Mya and Carl have been friends for a very long time and it hurt her that she was not able to hangout with him, because friendships are very "sacred" to her.

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy The fact that Carl is dismissing friendships over a relationship, and changing who he is to be in a relationship… is not how you do relationships! #SummerHouse The fact that Carl is dismissing friendships over a relationship, and changing who he is to be in a relationship… is not how you do relationships! #SummerHouse https://t.co/uy5pWsag91

Mya got upset after listening to Carl's explanation and decided to walk away from him. Lindsay did not repent her words and instead said that it was fine to build boundaries without feeling guilty.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

