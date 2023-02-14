"I do feel bad for Mya tbh": Summer House fans slam Lindsay and Carl for their behavior towards Mya

The much awaited series, Summer House, is back. Season 7 of the hit show premiered on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It saw longtime friends gather in the Hamptons to spend a fun summer together.
In the premiere episode of Summer House, Mya addressed her concerns with Lindsay's behavior after the two ladies and Carl competed on Family Feud. After their loss, Mya sent a text message to him about "smoking a joint together," which didn't sit well with the latter's girlfriend.
Mya revealed that Lindsay asked her to respect their relationship and insinuated that the star was romantically inclined towards Carl. Lindsay, for her part, explained that Mya shouldn't have sent the text when her fiance was going through a tough battle with sobriety.
Fans felt bad for the way Lindsay and Carl treated Mya in the episode. One tweeted:
Mya addresses her fight with Lindey and Carl in Summer House
The premiere episode of Summer House Season 7 saw the cast members return to the Hamptons one by one. Couples Amanda and Kyle, and Lindsay and Carl, as well as eligible singles arrived for a fun time. However, tensions were evident between the cast after all of them gathered in the room.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Star Spangled Feud, read:
"The housemates are back in the Hamptons; Carl and Lindsay are living their version of a real-life fairy tale; Kyle and Mya see changes in Carl and have theories behind his personality shift; three new housemates join the party."
Mya Allen joined the Summer House cast last season and established a strong friendship with Carl before he began dating Lindsay. The star was particularly upset with Lindsay following their feud regarding Carl after they filmed Family Feud.
Mya confessed to fellow cast members that Lindsay didn't want her to have a relationship with Carl. After the stars lost the game show, she was particularly upset about the loss and texted Carl if they could "smoke a joint" together. Lindsay, however, wanted Mya to respect their relationship.
Mya revealed that Lindsay insinuated that the former wanted her boyfriend "in a s**ual way." This shocked fellow Summer House cast members. The star then confessed to being "caught off guard" by Lindsay's reaction. Mya also noted that although the couple had a long friendship before dating each other, she had also built a strong friendship with Carl and didn't want to be misunderstood.
Later on in the episode, Mya decided to confront Carl over the issue. She confessed to feeling disappointed with Lindsay's insinuation. He felt that she wasn't supportive of their relationship and explained how he was cutting down on consuming harmful substances. Mya, for her part, confessed to not being aware of the same but feeling hurtful about his now-fiance's comments.
Carl explained that he wasn't aware of Lindsay's comments and never felt that Mya was romantically inclined towards him. The latter was seemingly upset and almost had a breakdown, but understood that he had to prioritize his relationship with Lindsay.
Soon, Lindsay and Carl had a conversation in Summer House where the former, after learning what had just transpired, voiced her opinions. She felt it was inappropriate for Mya to send that text when Carl was going through a tough time with sobriety.
Summer House fans address their opinions about the situation
Fans were disappointed with Carl and Lindsay in the way they handled the situation with Mya. Check out what they had to say:
Season 7 of the hit Bravo series saw familiar faces return to the Hamptons, including Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke.
Old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, as well as new cast members Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod also joined the troupe.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Summer House next Monday, February 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.