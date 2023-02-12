Meet the cast of Summer House season 7

Summer House season 7 is set to premiere on Monday, February 13, and will feature old and new faces. The cast is set to return for another season as they navigate through relationships, friendships, and more while spending an exciting and intense summer together in the Hamptons.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke."

Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, and more stars set to return to the Hamptons for Summer House season 7

Mya Allen

Set to appear in Summer House season 7 is Mya, who is on a new adventure after quitting her job as a restaurant consultant. She is now pursuing her cookie business full time, called The Knead, in New York City. Mya was previously engaged to celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi in 2016 after dating for six months.

According to her Bravo bio, she will be seen trying to deal with her commitment issues as things get more serious between her and Oliver.

Amanda Batula

Amanda recently got married to Kyle Cooke in 2021 and is ready for the next step in her life. In the teaser for the upcoming season, she and Kyle talked about expanding their family. The two met in the summer of 2015, when they signed the reality show together, and have been through several ups and downs as a couple.

Kyle Cooke

The “most immature cast member” mentioned in a short clip that he is finally deciding to grow up in the upcoming season. Summer House season 7 will feature him and Amanda navigating through a new chapter of their life. He will be seen having discussions about financial freedom with regard to the future. Cooke is known for his appearances on multiple shows, including The Traitors.

Paige DeSorbo

The season 7 cast member is an actress, model, and television personality. The 29-year-old is also a social media influencer, host, presenter, and entrepreneur from New York. She joined the Bravo show in 2019 and fans can't wait to see her in the upcoming season of the show.

Lindsay Hubbard

Ahead of season 7, a promo suggested that Lindsay moved in with Carl Radke. The duo got engaged while filming for the upcoming season of the show. They are eager to get married and start a family, however, others are worried that they may be moving too fast.

Ciara Miller

Ciara joined Summer House during season 5 and impressed viewers with her graceful nature. However, in the following season, fans were disappointed with the change in her personality and felt she was immature. She was first introduced as a love interest of Luke Gulbranson before becoming a main cast member in the series.

As per her Bravo bio, fans will see her "fully embracing the dating game."

Danielle Olivera

The first clip of season 7 suggests multiple fights between the reality star and Lindsay. The duo were previously best friends, but things seem to be going south for them.

The upcoming season of the reality show will also focus on Danielle and her relationship with Robert while she works on her fashion app.

Carl Radke

Lindsay’s fiance and Summer House cast member Carl Radke recently left Kyle Cooke’s company, Loverboy after three years. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that he’s "fully supportive" of the company but has moved on.

Samantha Feher

Samantha is from New Jersey and is a professional content creator. Her motto is to work hard and play hard. She often shares glimpses of her out-of-the-box outfits, vacations, and more online and engages with her fans on social media.

Her Bravo bio reads:

"Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for. But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?"

Chris Leoni

Chris is Paige’s long-distance boyfriend and grew up in a Honduran-Uruguayan household in Florida. In the upcoming season, the couple is seen arguing about the future of their relationship, with Chris telling Paige that they need to get engaged in the next six months.

Gabby Prescod

The fashion editor is set to appear in the upcoming season of Summer House to connect with like-minded people. However, the promo clip suggests that she’s afraid of being one of the only single cast members on the show.

Apart from the aforementioned cast members set to return to the reality show, other exciting guest appearances are also expected. Tune in on Monday, February 13, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to watch the drama unfold in Summer House season 7.

Poll : 0 votes