"You should be happy for him": Summer House fans slam Kyle for blaming Lindsey for his dwindling friendship with Carl

The much awaited series, Summer House is back. Season 7 of the hit series premiered on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour premiere episode documented the friends getting back together in the Hamptons to spend quality time with each other as well as blow off some steam from their hectic schedules back home. While some were focused on the fun part, others had to deal with some impending issues that caused significant drama.

On this week's episode, Kyle and Carl weren't in the best shape with regards to their friendship. The former missed his best friend and felt that a new influence (hinting at Lindsey) had changed Carl and that he hadn't been spending time with him. While Carl was in two minds about his friendship and professional relationship while working for their beverage brand Loverboy with Kyle.

Fans slammed Kyle for blaming Lindsey for his dwindling friendship with Carl. One tweeted:

The Chicest Windchime @megg_sarah I hate that everyone is like “yea Kyle lost Carl to Lindsey” why does everything have to be Lindsey’s fault?Your best friend is sober and the happiest he’s ever been. You should be happy for him and just sit him down and ask for more friend time .. not that hard. #SummerHouse I hate that everyone is like “yea Kyle lost Carl to Lindsey” why does everything have to be Lindsey’s fault?Your best friend is sober and the happiest he’s ever been. You should be happy for him and just sit him down and ask for more friend time .. not that hard. #SummerHouse

Kyle and Carl address concerns about their dwindling friendship on Summer House

The two Summer House stars have been the best of friends irrespective of what happened in the Hamptons or with their respective girlfriends Amanda and Lindsey. The premiere episode hinted at a lot of tensions between Kyle and Carl as they navigated their friendship and professional relationship working together for the beverage brand Loverboy.

Kyle was skeptical of how to approach his best friend Carl. He felt like his friend was focusing more on his relationship with Lindsay than their friendship. Unlike previous seasons, viewers witnessed very little interaction between the two best friends. Carl, for his part, realized that their situation was "rocky," and that he was still figuring out if Loverboy was the best way to go forward.

By the end of the Summer House episode, both Carl and Kyle had talked to their partners about their friendship. The latter felt that Carl wasn't spending enough time with him. While his wife Amanda hoped the two would have a conversation, Lindsey advised Carl on the same and wanted him to gain clarity on separating his personal relationship from the professional one.

Fans give their opinions on Carl and Kyle's friendship on Summer House

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with the issue. Some felt that the two should talk it out and others wanted Kyle to understand that Carl had gone through a lot and was finally happy with Lindsey. They slammed Kyle for blaming the downfall of their friendship on Lindsay.

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Amanda and Lindsay are both giving Kyle and Carl good advice in his parallel scene. Carl is on the verge of quitting and Kyle sensed that. #SummerHouse Amanda and Lindsay are both giving Kyle and Carl good advice in his parallel scene. Carl is on the verge of quitting and Kyle sensed that. #SummerHouse

BRAVOOOMG @bravooomg Carl is maturing and settling down while Kyle wants his party partner back because he’s never settled down. #SummerHouse Carl is maturing and settling down while Kyle wants his party partner back because he’s never settled down. #SummerHouse

Haley Hope @HaleyHope14 I’m sure Kyle does have a problem with Lindsey and Carl’s relationship. He’s not used to see a true monogamous relationship. He was out getting blackout drunk, cheating on Amanda and thinks all relationships are like that. #summerhouse I’m sure Kyle does have a problem with Lindsey and Carl’s relationship. He’s not used to see a true monogamous relationship. He was out getting blackout drunk, cheating on Amanda and thinks all relationships are like that. #summerhouse

Sophie’s mom @lostintall Carl wants to quit Loverboy and feels some kind of way which Kyle can feel and doesn’t understand. #summerhouse Carl wants to quit Loverboy and feels some kind of way which Kyle can feel and doesn’t understand. #summerhouse

CaseyL @crjones1975 Kyle just wants Carl to be a drunken frat boy with him. He’s not a true friend to Carl. #SummerHouse Kyle just wants Carl to be a drunken frat boy with him. He’s not a true friend to Carl. #SummerHouse

mells_view @mells_view I think Carl being sober for longer and valuing his sobriety is what is changing him from the Carl Kyle knew. Yeah, it’s easy to blame Lindsay, and I’m not even a big fan of her, but I think Carl wouldn’t be the same even if he were single. #SummerHouse I think Carl being sober for longer and valuing his sobriety is what is changing him from the Carl Kyle knew. Yeah, it’s easy to blame Lindsay, and I’m not even a big fan of her, but I think Carl wouldn’t be the same even if he were single. #SummerHouse

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 Has Kyle thought about the fact that Carl is sober selling an alcohol brand? And that you’ve publicly bashed his girlfriend while she’s supported the brand for FREE. Maybe that’s way he’s not into anymore #summerhouse Has Kyle thought about the fact that Carl is sober selling an alcohol brand? And that you’ve publicly bashed his girlfriend while she’s supported the brand for FREE. Maybe that’s way he’s not into anymore #summerhouse

Papi Of Pop @papiofpop Amanda saying Kyle is hurt cuz he lost his buddy Carl… lol did you expect him to stay single for the rest of his life as you go and get married and build a life of your own. With all do, we need a reality check!!!! #SummerHouse Amanda saying Kyle is hurt cuz he lost his buddy Carl… lol did you expect him to stay single for the rest of his life as you go and get married and build a life of your own. With all do, we need a reality check!!!! #SummerHouse

CaseyL @crjones1975 The misogyny of blaming everything on Lindsay as if Carl isn’t his own man who makes his own decisions. Also, what is wrong with waking up early and working out? Setting boundaries? Kyle doesn’t like Carl growing up, period #SummerHouse The misogyny of blaming everything on Lindsay as if Carl isn’t his own man who makes his own decisions. Also, what is wrong with waking up early and working out? Setting boundaries? Kyle doesn’t like Carl growing up, period #SummerHouse

K @katywatchestv it’s annoying that they’re trying to put the dissolution of Carl and Kyle’s friendship on Lindsay. It’s not that unusual for someone who’s sober to distance themselves from old friends, especially when those friendships were strongly based on alcohol and drinking #summerhouse it’s annoying that they’re trying to put the dissolution of Carl and Kyle’s friendship on Lindsay. It’s not that unusual for someone who’s sober to distance themselves from old friends, especially when those friendships were strongly based on alcohol and drinking #summerhouse

Make It Enough Sis @Yes_Niece89 No, Carl has grown up & is acting more like his age while Kyle still wants to be super childish on his “dude bro” wave at 40 yrs old, so now they wanna blame that on Lindsay too.. #summerhouse No, Carl has grown up & is acting more like his age while Kyle still wants to be super childish on his “dude bro” wave at 40 yrs old, so now they wanna blame that on Lindsay too.. #summerhouse

📿✝️🙏Rocio @rocciorunway23 Kyle feels like Carl is being controlled by Lindsey which is weird but true Amanda and the girls notice that Carl didn't really talk to Mya much cause of Lindsey #SummerHouse Kyle feels like Carl is being controlled by Lindsey which is weird but true Amanda and the girls notice that Carl didn't really talk to Mya much cause of Lindsey #SummerHouse

Vanessaflawless @Vanessaflawles9 I’m so shocked Kyle blaming Lindsey so Carl work life. #SummerHouse I’m so shocked Kyle blaming Lindsey so Carl work life.#SummerHouse

Summer House star Carl Radke confirms to have quit Loverboy

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on February 10, 2023, Carl revealed that he had quit Loverboy where he served the vice president of sales. He, however, clarified that he was still an investor.

"I'm beyond proud of what I've done for that company, but for me day to day-- I'm doing other things now which is great. I'm fully supportive of the company, I still get texts and emails about Loverboy, I pass them to the right person, but I think it was best I moved on."

He maintained that both the Summer House castmates were friends and that they had recently gone for dinner together.

In an interview with PEOPLE ahead of the Summer House season 7 premiere, Carl opened up about the challenges of working with Kyle for Loverboy. After admitting that viewers will see a complicated relationship between the two, he said:

"Working at a startup with your friends is not for the faint of heart. The summers for Kyle and I have always been fun. And the weekends are to let loose and kind of forget about the work. But unfortunately, this season, it's a lot of the work talk and a lot of the professional dynamic."

Both their partners, Amanda and Lindsey, have also been extremely supportive of Carl's decision. While the former explained that he had to do what was best for his life and his sobriety journey, Lindsey told the outlet that it was important for her fiance and Kyle to maintain their friendship, and with Loverboy, the professional was overshadowing the personal bond between the two.

Season 7 of Summer House saw familiar faces returning to the Hamptons, including Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke.

Their friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer also will be seen joining them soon alongside new cast members Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod, who made their debuts.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Summer House next Monday, February 20, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

