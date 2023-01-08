When did Kyle Cooke join Summer House? Life and career explored ahead of his appearance on The Traitors

Kyle Cooke, who appeared on season 1 of Summer House, is all set to appear on Peacock's The Traitors, which is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The reality star has been a prominent figure amongst Bravo celebrities and has gone on to appear in sister spin-off, Winter House, along with wife Amanda Batula.

The Traitors, set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, is set to feature 20 contestants who will compete in a series of challenges to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, three of the participants are labeled "the traitors," and will secretly try to snatch the cash prize from the rest, known as "the faithful." The contestants will be a mixture of popular reality stars and America's best game players.

Will the traitors manage to be successful in their game of deceit? Or will the faithful be able to figure out the ones out to sabotage? Only time will tell.

More about The Traitors contestant Kyle Cooke and his journey in reality TV

Kyle Cooke was born on August 4, 1982, in Baltimore, Maryland. He received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Architecture from Trinity College-Hartford, Connecticut, and his MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business in Boston.

The Traitors contestant featured on season 1 of Summer House in January 2017. He introduced his now wife Amanda Batula as his girlfriend as she made a few appearances in the premiere installment of the Bravo show and eventually became a full-time cast member from season 2.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2018, have had their share of ups and downs, all of which was documented on the Bravo show. Their biggest obstacle in the relationship, however, occurred when Kyle admitted to cheating on Amanda following the Summer House season 3 premiere episode in March 2019.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Traitors cast member opened up about choosing to fight for his relationship with Amanda. Kyle said:

"Honestly, it’s gonna sound cliché and I’ve always been 99 percent sure. But when you go through some of those massive hurdles and speed bumps and you keep it together as a couple, you’re like, ‘Holy c**p, life is difficult and she’s the one I want to be with.'”

In February 2021, the reality stars went to Vermont with some of their friends and fellow reality stars of Summer House and Southern Charm to film the premiere season of Winter House. The series documented a few of their ups and downs.

But it was season 6 of Summer House that ultimately saw a lot of tension between Kyle and Amanda. The Traitors cast member, who founded his own beverage line Loverboy in 2018, was seen stressing about managing his job and the couple's wedding preparations throughout the course of the season, which led to the duo having several disagreements and arguments.

The couple dealt with Kyle's drinking issues and stress levels and went through a tumultuous time on season 6 of the Bravo show. At one point, Amanda even began questioning her relationship, with fellow cast members asking her to be completely sure before taking the next step. But it all ended well for them as by the end of the season, the duo were married in the presence of family and friends.

Kyle has since then appeared on season 1 of Winter House and Elevator Pitch.

Season 1 of The Traitors will have 20 contestants giving it their all. Some of them include reality stars - The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr., Big Brother's Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Survivor's Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa, and Below Deck's Kate Chastain, among many others.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of The Traitors on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Peacock.

