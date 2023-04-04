Summer House mid-season 7 trailer: What to expect from the upcoming episodes?

The Summer House mid-season trailer was released by Bravo on Monday, April 3. The 1-minute and 20-second long video gives us a glimpse of what's coming next in season 7, and it promises plenty of drama.

Danielle and Lindsay's friendship will end soon after the latter gets engaged to Carl Radke. Carl will propose to Lindsay in front of the cameras but it is hinted that the former will get second thoughts before popping the question. Carl will have to spend a night in the hospital, after which he and Lindsay will wonder whether to leave the Hamptons and never return to Summer House.

Paige, on the other hand, will get concerned about the future of her relationship with her Southern Charm boyfriend, Craig. She has no friends in Charleston and might have to leave New York to be with him, which does not want to do.

Mya falls down in the trailer after Kory throws his drink at her in a playful manner. Kory will also be involved in a romantic encounter with newbie Samantha Feher.

Summer House season 7 trailer shows Lindsay shocked to see Carl get a ring so early in their relationship

The mid-season trailer of Summer House shows many parties where the cast throws drinks at each other. Mya can be seen throwing a drink at others while laughing. She, however, loses her footing when Kory throws his wine at her. While Kory laughs after seeing the fall, it is unknown if Mya gets seriously injured.

Kyle will celebrate his 40th birthday with the other cast members. Sam tells Gabby Prescod that she is “normally not weak” in front of men, but her possible partner Kory has “some kind of power.”

Paige tells her boyfriend Craig, who makes a guest appearance, that she is not so sure about moving to Charleston and leaving New York. She says:

"I will be changing my whole life. I have no friends in Charleston. My whole career is there."

Danielle and Lindsay can be seen having an explosive fight. When Lindsay asks Danielle why she is even friends with her, the latter responds while crying:

"I will f**king die for you."

She is also shocked after realizing that Carl might have even bought a ring so early on in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Danielle tells Kyle in a scene that “there’s nothing left” in her friendship with Lindsay, which could be her reaction to the news about the engagement. She says:

"For everything that I have done for that f**king friendship, they are so beyond crazy."

Before starting their happily ever after, Carl and Lindsay will get into a major argument in bed. Lindsay yells at her boyfriend in a scene:

"You were a f**king piece of s**t."

Later, Carl tells Kyle that he doesn’t “know how to recover from this.” It is unknown why Carl spent the night in the hospital as Kyle informs the other cast members that:

“They might not even come back at all.”

The last glimpses of the Summer House trailer feature Carl’s beautiful beachside proposal to Lindsay, who agrees to marry him “a thousand times.” The proposal took place on in August 2022 and the couple might get married this year in Mexico.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

