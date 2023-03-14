"Awful": Summer House fans slam Kyle and Amanda as they gang up on Lindsay, blame her for spreading cheating rumors

Summer House season 7 episode 5 aired on Bravo on Monday, March 13, at 9 pm ET.

The episode picked up from last week's episode, where Kyle was seen screaming at Lindsay from outside the house for ending his friendship with Carl.

Kyle and Amanda, who have been married since 2022, blamed Lindsay for putting words into her boyfriend Carl's ears, which led him to mentally check out of their business, Loverboy.

In the previous episode, Danielle had called Amanda "untrustworthy," which she the latter felt was due to Lindsay's influence.

Carl refused to answer back to Kyle, as he felt that the latter was being "stupid." Lindsay also agreed with his decision, as Carl was now trying to communicate better as a sober person. This, however, did not stop Kyle from yelling:

"She's completely brainwashed my best friend. My wife's crying. It all stems back to Lindsay. Everything stems back to Lindsay. God, good luck to Carl. They're a package deal of chaos"

He said that he was worried that Carl would one day marry Lindsay.

Later on in Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen spoke to Amanda about a rumor that Kyle had cheated on her last summer. Both Amanda and Kyle explained that the timing of the fake revelation was very "convenient," given that there were fights going on in the show, and just on cue, someone had started to spread such rumors. This implied that they felt Lindsay and Carl were the ones who had given the news to the Deuxmoi page.

Summer House fans slammed Amanda and Kyle for blaming all of their problems on Lindsey and Carl, who were just trying to be sober.

Summer House fans ask Kyle and Amanda to concentrate on their own marriage

Summer House fans slammed Kyle for shouting at Lindsay and accusing her of breaking his friendship with Carl. They also slammed Amanda for accusing Lindsay of influencing other people in the house and turning them against her.

What happened on Summer House season 7 episode 5?

Bravo's description of the episode read:

"The slumber party turns into a nightmare when a blowup between Kyle and Lindsay leaves Carl stuck in the middle; Gabby leads the charge on the first bash of the summer; a confession from Danielle turns Lindsay's world upside down."

Danielle warned Lindsay that her relationship with Carl was moving too fast. She felt that they were just “playing house” in their expensive apartment.

Meanwhile, Carl was upset that Kyle was talking to his girlfriend in such an ugly manner. He said:

"If it wasn’t someone who was my friend and my boss it would be very different."

Danielle got upset with him for not standing up for his partner.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET.

