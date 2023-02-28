"Brings it on herself": Summer House fans slam Danielle Olivera for becoming involved in the Kyle-Carl drama

Summer House season 7 episode 3 aired on Bravo on Monday, February 27 at 9 pm ET.

The episode featured fighting with Kyle over his remarks about Carl's professionalism. Kyle had accused Carl of coming to work intoxicated and implied that he gave him a job when no one else would. Kyle's anger grew when Lyndsay and Carl went to LA for a wedding without informing anyone in the company.

Danielle has been fighting Carl about the same and the two got into a heated argument while the cast was trying to have fun. Kyle called Danielle "toxic" and stormed out when she implied that he was a bad friend. Kyle was upset that Danielle had informed Carl and Lindsay about the ongoing fight.

Danielle did not like that Kyle was talking s**t about her friends but Paige made her realize that she was throwing herself under the bus for Lindsay, who would not have defended her at the dinner table. She said that as Danielle has defended Lindsay many times and that the latter had not done so even once.

Danielle began to cry and later on admitted in front of Kyle that she took attacks on her friends very "personally." Kyle also revealed that he was planning to fire Carl and did not want the same to affect his friendship with Danielle.

Summer House fans felt that Danielle was bringing drama onto herself for no reason.

EAO @emma_oyomba It’s gotten to the point where I can’t even feel bad for Danielle. Like she brings it on herself everytime. #SummerHouse It’s gotten to the point where I can’t even feel bad for Danielle. Like she brings it on herself everytime. #SummerHouse

Summer House fans want Danielle to realize that Lindsay is a bad person

Summer House fans agreed with Paige as they felt that Lindsay would not have defended Danielle the way she was in her and Carl's absence. They also slammed Danielle for getting involved in the whole Carl-Kyle drama.

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun Finally Daniele is seeing what we’ve all seen for years… Lindsey can be a nasty person. #SummerHouse Finally Daniele is seeing what we’ve all seen for years… Lindsey can be a nasty person. #SummerHouse

Kerry Mattingly @KerrMatz #Summerhouse Omg Paige THANK YOU for telling Danielle all my thoughts so satisfying #BravoTV Omg Paige THANK YOU for telling Danielle all my thoughts so satisfying #BravoTV #Summerhouse

T @FletchSaidThat



We already did this last season, give it a rest. I was with Paige when she told Danielle that she puts herself in situations when she doesn’t have to because those situations don’t involve her, but of course, she used that as entryway to talk trash about Lindsay.We already did this last season, give it a rest. #SummerHouse I was with Paige when she told Danielle that she puts herself in situations when she doesn’t have to because those situations don’t involve her, but of course, she used that as entryway to talk trash about Lindsay.We already did this last season, give it a rest. #SummerHouse https://t.co/O5A5Fq22Bd

💋💋💋 @GeauxDubs Hell, I said it long ago that Danielle rides hard for someone who only rides hard for herself Not people pretending what Paige said hasn't been said by viewers for yearsHell, I said it long ago that Danielle rides hard for someone who only rides hard for herself #SummerHouse Not people pretending what Paige said hasn't been said by viewers for years😂Hell, I said it long ago that Danielle rides hard for someone who only rides hard for herself #SummerHouse

Jessica @angelofmusic27 NOW I look at this tres amigos mess as Danielle's way to stay close to Carl and hide behind friendship, and that's gonna come out this season when she FINALLY realizes Carl and Lindsay are moving on TOGETHER without her. #summerhouse #S7 I feel so sick to my stomach about it. NOW I look at this tres amigos mess as Danielle's way to stay close to Carl and hide behind friendship, and that's gonna come out this season when she FINALLY realizes Carl and Lindsay are moving on TOGETHER without her. #summerhouse #S7 I feel so sick to my stomach about it.

BB_fan @BBfan56568172 All the Lindz and Carl fans are gonna be mad about this one but the girls are right… I’ve never seen Lindsay ride that hard for Danielle #summerhouse All the Lindz and Carl fans are gonna be mad about this one but the girls are right… I’ve never seen Lindsay ride that hard for Danielle #summerhouse

alexis @lexandco_ and it’s not that danielle is wrong for standing up for her friend… but she’s loyal to a fault. she got glass thrown on her last year while lindsay just sat there. (yes that’s an oversimplification of the whole situation) #summerhouse and it’s not that danielle is wrong for standing up for her friend… but she’s loyal to a fault. she got glass thrown on her last year while lindsay just sat there. (yes that’s an oversimplification of the whole situation) #summerhouse

DK @WeSeeEachOtha Paige is pulling a Lindsay on Danielle. Lindsay did the same thing with Hannah lol. #SummerHouse Paige is pulling a Lindsay on Danielle. Lindsay did the same thing with Hannah lol. #SummerHouse

Ki @MuzikalAmbition Paige saying what I’ve been saying every season about Danielle’s loyalty compared to Lindsey is just giving me life. #SummerHouse Paige saying what I’ve been saying every season about Danielle’s loyalty compared to Lindsey is just giving me life. #SummerHouse

What happened on Summer House season 7 episode 3?

Bravo's description of the episode reads,

"Danielle and Gabby agree to move past shady men; Chris takes his shot with Ciara; Kyle is frustrated with Carl and Lindsay; the girls enjoy an afternoon of sipping and spilling the tea until a revelation from Danielle threatens to derail the party."

This week, Gabby shocked Danielle by revealing that she was cheated on by her ex with the latter. Danielle did not know that their was any "overlap" in their relationship and that the two even went to Coachella together in 2016. She did not know that Gabby broke up with her "cheating ex" in 2017.

Ciara shot down Chris' flirtatious attempts as she felt that he was being "too much" and even joked that she would not save his life despite being a nurse.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Summer House every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes