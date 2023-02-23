Who is Robert Sieber? Meet Summer House star Danielle Olivera’s ex-boyfriend as she confirms split

Summer House star Danielle Olivera and her chef boyfriend Robert Sieber have broken up after dating for two-and-a-half years.

The former has confirmed in an interview with E! that the pair broke up in November and hold “no animosity” towards each other, adding that it was difficult for her to date someone who has to travel a lot for his job. The duo still have photos of each other on their respective Instagram grids.

33-year-old chef Robert Sieber is from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is the culinary director of The Snow Lodge, a new restaurant at the St. Regis Aspen Resort.

Danielle Olivera's ex-boyfriend Robert Sieber has also worked alongside popular chef David Cook

Robert Sieber was last seen on Summer House in 2021 in an episode titled Crawl Me Maybe. He is the owner of a restaurant in Aspen but lives in Montauk because of his work at The Snow Lodge. He is currently splitting his time between New York and Aspen.

Sieber used to work at the All Day Café and Bar at the Breakers Montauk. The cook, who started taking his passion seriously late in his life, has even cooked alongside popular chef David Cook, who taught him a lot about Asian food and inspired him.

The 33-year-old has 4 brothers -- Jacob, Matthew, Michael, and Steven Sieber. Robert Sieber's educational background is unknown as of yet.

"It sucks because there's no animosity": Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber's relationship timeline amid separation confirmation

Danielle Olivera reportedly turned down Robert Sieber in July 2020, when he slid into her DMs. Three weeks later, she met him in person before filming Pandemic House. The reality star initially did not want to date him as a “lot was going on” in her life, but Sieber was very persistent.

After dating for some time, Olivera moved to Charleston to be with Sieber, but because of the latter’s work commitment, had to re-shift to New York. Speaking about her relationship, she said in an interview in July 2022 that:

“We have such a good balance, so it doesn't ever feel public — because once it does, you might do stuff in the relationship that isn't authentic to the relationship”

Olivera was last seen with Sieber in October 2022 at BravoCon. Danielle said in the recent interview with E!:

"It just wasn't working out. You know, it sucks because there's no animosity. It's just sad, honestly, that we couldn't figure it out."

Despite their split, Danielle Olivera stated that she considers Sieber to be a great man and has a lot of respect for him. However, the Summer House actress was “unhappy” in her relationship as they were not able to manage their careers, something which was not a factor during the COVID-19 pandemic. She added further:

"I really loved spending a lot of time with him and he's a chef, and it's difficult to date a chef in general, but to date a chef that travels for his job, it takes a toll. And I'm not the easiest either. I expect a lot, and so those two things just didn't work out."

The reality star disclosed that she is leaning on her Summer House co-stars and friends Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke after the break-up. She praised them in the interview, saying:

"They really came through for me to this day, even with the Robert stuff. It's a lot and so it kind of tested what I felt about each one of them, really, and now I know that there's friendships there."

Robert Sieber has unfollowed Danielle Olivera on Instagram but the latter still follows him on the social media platform.

