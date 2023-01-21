What does ‘let him cook’ mean on TikTok? Origin explained as slang term sparks memefest online

An avid TikToker might have recently come across the term 'let him cook.' With more than 150 million views on TikTok, the hashtag is indeed trending, as many people are creating videos with slang. However, has anyone wondered what it means?

As per the Urban Dictionary, the term means “let him do his thing.” While the term is commonly used as a catchphrase and is a common pop culture slang, it is also used to give space to someone to let them hone their craft. The slang became part of the common lingo after it was used in American football.

Many TikTokers have also been using slang for flirting. As per Knowyourmeme, the slang's year of origin dates back to 2010. However, gaining recent popularity, many TikTokers have been using the slang in their videos on social media.

An apt example of the slang would be if someone is finishing a task in a certain way, and a second person comes in and interferes in the matter, the third person can say, “let him cook.” This can mean that they are asking the second person to let the first person do the thing their way.

Over 28,000 people have made videos using the audio of the Let him cook song

With its growing popularity, 'let him cook' is not just a meme or slang, it has now become a song, with a man singing:

“Oh look, let him cook!”

Several people have since then created many videos on the song and made it a viral trend. As of this writing, over 28,000 people have used the song to create TikToks.

At the same time, many others are also taking to other social media platforms, such as Twitter, and posting their videos with the caption "let him cook" on the platform.

However, it is not just this slang that has become a rage on social media, several other slang words have also been gaining traction on social media.

Latest TikTok slang words with their meanings explored

TikTok is one place where slang gets supremely popular, and it might become a tedious task for many people to keep up with the pace of slang words. Apart from 'let him cook,' several other internet slangs have gained popularity recently on social media. Some of them are:

1437: A TikTok code that means “I love you forever,” as the number represents the numbers of letters as per the alphabets. BMS: A common TikTok slang meaning “broke my scale.” This is generally given as a reference to the attractiveness of a person. IB: Meaning “inspired by,” the slang is commonly used by people who wish to give credit to a particular influencer, or creator, for a certain content idea. POV: If a user is active on TikTok, they might have seen many videos with this slang. Used as a short form for "Point of View," the slang refers to the cameraman’s viewpoint in a particular video. SMH: Known as a short form for “shaking my head,” the abbreviation is used to react to a person or with content to express worry.

As new slang words keep emerging every day, it becomes imperative for social media users to keep up with the trends and slang words.

