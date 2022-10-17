What does BFFR mean? TikTok slang explained

Social media, especially TikTok, is full of slang and acronyms. Another popular slang, BFFR, is becoming popular on the platform amongst Gen Z. Some might confuse it for being something related to friends or friendship since it is a bit like BFF, which means Best Friends Forever.

However, the meaning of BFFR is totally different than what BFF stands for. Avid TikTok users, or like to keep up with the newest slang and abbreviations, must know that this acronym comes from African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

As per the Urban Dictionary, the full form of the slang is “be fu**ing for real.”

Where can BFFR be used? How to use the slang in a conversation explained

BIG LATTO 🎰 @Latto I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR! I’ll die on this hill by myself! Everybody ain’t lying on you! We see the pattern! BFFR!

Commonly used by people in the middle of a conversation, this slang is used to ask the other person to get real about a specific topic. Simply put, saying BFFR to someone is appropriate when they are being naive or denying a fact that has been around for a long time.

For example, when two friends are talking about their friends getting engaged, and one is not sure about the event, the other friend can say:

“It has been a month of them being engaged. BFFR, did you not congratulate them?”

People are now creating videos on social media with the hashtag #BFFR. Videos made with his trending hashtag have received more than 260 million views.

𝑢𝑙𝑒𝑒 @yuleemarip Bffr who sent me 80 roses ? 🥲 Bffr who sent me 80 roses ? 🥲 https://t.co/Lwe7t8b4Yr

At the same time, another audio clip with the slang is also popular on the platform. In the audio, a girl is heard saying:

“BFFR. What did I spell? Be Fu**ing for real.”

Many users are now using this audio and creating relatable content with the audio and the slang.

One user, its.nash, used her own audio to explain her version of the slang. The text in the video reads:

“When the outfit I planned out in my head looks bad on my body.”

Abbreviations become more popular on TikTok as many people find it easy to use and express the point in a few words. (Image via TikTok/its.nashh)

Another user also created a video, where he is seen talking about the strictness of his school. The caption on the video is:

“When school decides to get super strict for a year for no reason.”

A TikTok user creates a video using the slang word. (Image via TikTok/parkergoggins)

The same slang can be used in texting too. The acronym can be used if you are talking to someone who is being too avoidant about a situation or the context of a discussion.

A good example here would be if you and your friend are talking about soccer, and you are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest soccer player of all time. But your friend thinks that Messi is better. On this, you can say:

“Cristiano Ronaldo has won more matches for his team than Messi, BFFR.”

All in all, new slangs emerge everyday on social media. The abbreviations and slang might be confusing and bewildering for users. However, once these acronyms and short forms are used correctly, they often end up becoming social media staples.

