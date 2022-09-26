What does S/U mean on Snapchat? Meaning of viral stories slang explored

Avid Snapchat users are familiar with the acronym S/U. The popular slang is commonly used by influencers and content creators to help their audience reach a link quickly.

Snapchat has a feature that allows users to swipe up on a post and visit an embedded link. This is indicated by S/U, which is a shortened form for Swipe Up, and redirects users to the embedded website.

Instagram also had a similar feature. However, the platform deleted it in 2021.

lola ♡ | on break @daisiesncandy on snapchat, does s/u mean swipe up? like to chat? on snapchat, does s/u mean swipe up? like to chat?

How to use the S/U slang? Details about the abbreviation explored

Snapchatters commonly use S/U to endorse a product, business, or a website. If you follow a lot of creators on Snapchat, you might have seen stories that read something along the lines of:

“S/U for 10% off on the product.”

Once you swipe up on the story, you will be redirected to the page where you can avail the discounted product. Working as a call-to-action feature, S/U especially helps with affiliate marketing. It is also customizable, as users can add quick links to anything.

In case a link is not attached, once the user swipes up on the story, they will be able to reply to it.

Besides typing it out in their stories, people also add S/U in the form of stickers, bitmojis, and GIFs, as Snapchat offers many fun and quirky stickers for the feature.

CA$HHH @taecashhh snapchat needs to add liking stories as an update, I don’t wanna swipe up and say something every time to show love lol snapchat needs to add liking stories as an update, I don’t wanna swipe up and say something every time to show love lol

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how you can effectively use this feature:

Step 1: Add a link by opening Snapchat and clicking on the “link” option that looks like a clip.

Step 2: Add the link when you are redirected to the tab that asks you for the embed.

Step 3: Once the clip has been attached, add a caption to let people know that they can visit the website or the link by simply swiping up.

Step 4: Add some fun GIFs or stickers to make the Snapchat story visually appealing.

Step 5: Post the story.

How to create a swipe up link on snapchat explored. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another uncommon use of the slang S/U is to use it as a replacement for the phrase “shut up.” While there is no particular way to use this acronym, this version is commonly used in a friendly and informal manner with friends and peers.

Other slangs to look out for on Snapchat

Gen Z loves its slang lingo, which explains why popular slangs have now popped up across various social media platforms. Here are some common acronyms from Snapchat:

OTP: Besides using it as “one time password,” snapchatters also use this acronym for “one true pair/pairing.” SS: This typically means “screenshot.” It is a common way of telling the users to send them a screenshot of a particular chat or screen. ACC: This slang means “according to” or “actually.” ALR: Snapchatters use ALR for “alright.” BB: This common acronym stands for “baby.”

kirra♤sun @birra_bunshine I love my bb This video popped up on my Snapchat memsI love my bb This video popped up on my Snapchat mems 😂 I love my bb ❤️ https://t.co/OU8YpWj93w

While Snapchat was beginning to lose its charm owing to competition from numerous other social media platforms in the market, the app has seen a resurgence thanks to the the visual-intensive mode of content consumption that is prevalent among Gen Z.

At the same time, Snapchat is also consistently introducing changes to the app to upgrade it and ensure that it stays relevant among netizens.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far