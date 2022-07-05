What is Snapchat Planets? Everything to know about the feature that determines the strength of your friendships 

Snapchat, in its bid to increase revenue, has announced a new premium subscription called Snapchat+. Introduced in late June 2022, the paid service grants users access to “a variety of exclusive, experimental, and pre- release features.”

The subscription will initially be available in the US, Canada, France, the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE at $3.99 per month.

Snapchat+ comes with a number of exciting features, out of which Snapchat + Planets has really struck a chord with the users. This feature allows one to determine the strength of their friendships.

Snapchat Friends Solar System is a fun new Snapchat + feature

As a Snapchat + user, you will notice a "best friend" or "friend" badge with a golden ring around it in your friend's profile. Once you tap on the badge, you will learn how close you are to them in the order of the solar system.

"Best Friends" means that you are one of each other’s eight closest companions, while "Friends" refers to you being one of their closest buddies, but they aren't one of yours.

krista @Kristahope_ donttt let me get the snapchat solar system update i’ll never sleep again donttt let me get the snapchat solar system update i’ll never sleep again

Each planet represents a different position in your friends list. For example, if in your friend’s solar system, they are the sun and you are highlighted as the earth, that means you are their third-closest friend.

Snapchat users will notice that the planets are arranged in the order of the Solar System:

Mercury

Venus

Earth

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Uranus

Neptune

If a user is someone's closest friend on the platform, they will be represented by the Red Hot Mercury Friendmoji. Similarly, upon being someone's eighth-best friend, they will be the farthest from the sun and be represented by icy blue Neptune.

The Solar System feature on Snapchat+ is overall a cool and fun edition, which will increase the app's popularity among youngsters and boost the number of premium subscribers.

What other features does Snapchat + include?

Subscribers of Snapchat + will have access to Map Ghost Trails, a Story Rewatch indicator, a BFF pinning feature and a SnapChat + Badge. Though initially only available to iOS users, subscribers will also get custom made app icons and themes.

What do the features provide?

Ghost Trails allows you to see the places visited by your friends in the past 24 hours. Users can tap on a friend’s Bitmoji on the Snapchat Map to see their trail.

The Rewatch Indicator lets you see who's rewatched your story. It also shows how many times they've viewed it. Meanwhile, the BFF pin allows you to assign one Snapchat user as your best friend. Coupled with that, you can use the Snapchat+ Badge to display a star icon next to your display name.

meme @_hanidam na bc imagine you view someone’s story more than once and they’ve got snapchat plus LOOOL bye na bc imagine you view someone’s story more than once and they’ve got snapchat plus LOOOL bye😭

You can also get a seven-day free trial and continue with the membership or discontinue the subscription before the trial period ends.

