Snapchat streak lost: How to recover your Snapstreaks after they disappear

Snapchat is one of the most popular image-sharing apps in the world, recording over 300 million daily active users last year. The specialty of the app is its image-disappearing feature, where an image (snap) sent in a personal message disappears after some time. It also sends users a notification every time someone screenshots their sent image.

When users regularly send messages to each other (at least once every 24 hours), they create what is called a Snapstreak. Sadly, Snapstreak disappears if any of the involved parties fail to send a snap within 24 hours. This leads to the entire streak disappearing from both the inboxes.

However, there may be a few ways to get the streak back, and we will discuss those further in this article.

How to get your lost Snapstreak back on Snapchat

As we mentioned earlier, Snapstreak is created when users regularly send snaps to each other on Snapchat. It helps the app retain daily users, who pride themselves on their long conversations. The streak should be maintained, otherwise, it gets deleted as the default Snapchat feature.

Snapstreak starts when two users start sending snaps to each other at least once every 24 hours for over 3 consecutive days. To clarify, texts and memories don't count towards maintaining a Snapstreak. So, sending an image or video every 24 hours is compulsory to preserve the streak. Snapstreak is indicated by a number and fire emoji next to the user's name in the chat list. The digit denotes the total number of days the people have been exchanging snaps with each other.

In the image, 58 and 74 mean the owner of the account has been continuously texting the two users for 58 and 74 days, respectively.

Fire emoji next to a Streak (Image via Snapchat)

The app does provide a notification four hours prior to deleting a Snapstreak. The notification will be shown as an hourglass emoji next to the fire emoji. If the user fails to send a snap within that time frame, their streak is completely deleted.

However, users can sometimes get their Snapstreak back by following some easy steps.

1) Open the app and tap on the Bitmoji (profile icon) in the top left corner. After opening your profile, select the "Settings" option.

2) Scroll down to find the "Support" option and select "I Need Help." The app's support page will open up. Select "Snapstreak" to view Snapstreaks-related support topics.

3) Select the question:

"What if my Snapstreak has gone away, but I know we’ve sent a Snap (not Chat) back and forth within the 24-hour window?"

After that, click on the "Let Us Know" hyperlink and select "Contact Us" on the new page.

4) Select the "I lost my Snapstreak" option and fill out the form with the necessary details. Then select "Send."

These steps will only help in bringing back one Snapstreak, and multiple entries will need to be made if multiple different streaks have been deleted.

Snapchat takes around 24 hours to restore a Snapstreak, but it does not come with a guarantee. Users might recover their Snapstreak months after the request, and sometimes it might not return at all. The best way to stay out of trouble is to keep sending snaps.

