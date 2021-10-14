10 pairs of best friends in world football currently

Football has always been a game of teamwork, connection, and friendship. Usually, teammates in the same club (or country) have a general friendship with each other. After all, they play together and train together almost every day.

But occasionally, a player can become such close friends with a fellow teammate, that their friendship is rarely affected even when they continue their careers in new clubs.

Liverpool fans will remember the partnership Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard had during the five years they spent manning the Reds' midfield. Part of their brilliance, success, and telepathic connection on the pitch came from their genuine friendship, which didn't die when Alonso continued his career at Real Madrid.

For Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Brazilian international Maxwell, the separation didn't come easy after they started playing together at Ajax. Their friendship blossomed and they ended up playing together at Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain throughout the course of their careers.

Ibrahimovic is still plying his trade in Italian football, while Maxwell is a sporting director at PSG, but the duo haven't lost contact.

There are many other stories of amazing friendships between footballers that span decades in the history of the sport, and talking about all of them would be nearly impossible.

However, let's take a look at some best friends who are currently playing football, and how their friendships have blossomed beyond the pitch:

#10 Mason Mount and Declan Rice | best friends since Chelsea academy

Inseparable since their youthful days at Chelsea's academy, Mason Mount and Declan Rice have remained tight friends even though they play for different Premier League clubs today.

While Mount stayed at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues secure a Champions League trophy, Rice joined West Ham where he has driven the team to the coveted top-six spot for a chance at European glory. Both players are on England's national team where they get to train, play, and celebrate goals together.

Chelsea's recent Champions League title win was a huge event for Mason Mount, and his best friend immediately called on the phone to share the moment with him. Declan Rice laughed about it later, explaining:

"It was straight after, from the dressing room, buzzing. But we’ve got to be a bit careful because people will say we’re in love. Every time we FaceTime, all of his team-mates jump in and say: ‘You two need to stop talking to each other.'"

#9 Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong | best friends since Ajax

Netherlands v Germany - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

They've been seen going grocery shopping together, driving to training together, and hanging out all the time. This was during their days at Ajax, when Matthijs de Ligt was still considering Juventus' offer and Frenkie de Jong made the decision to move to Barcelona.

They were inseparable throughout their careers at the Dutch club, but that hasn't changed in recent years. The duo play for the Netherlands senior team and their partnership on the field is still a joy to behold.

However, reports have surfaced about the Juventus star joining his best friend at Barcelona. With the Turin giants struggling to make headway in Serie A after losing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, it is rumored the centre-back is considering his options. Whether he will consider reuniting with his close pal, however, is unknown.

