"Disgusting behavior": Why are Summer House fans slamming Kyle Cooke in episode 2?

Episode 2 of Summer House season 7, titled A Line in the Sand, aired on Bravo this Monday, February 20, at 9 pm ET.

The episode showcased an awkward confrontation between Kyle and Carl about their personal and professional differences, given that both of them run an alcohol business called Loverboy. Kyle felt that Carl had been checked out of his work duties since last August, which is when he got into a relationship with Lindsay.

Carl tried to defend himself by stating that he did not feel valued enough, despite being the public image for the brand. Kyle refused to accept this and felt that Lindsay was filling his ears with bad stuff about their organization and the intense working hours when she herself had no job. Later in the episode, Carl announced his intentions of leaving the brand, given that he wanted to live a sober lifestyle.

Kyle grew upset when they lost a big distributor, with whom Carl had not spoken to in 9 months. Kyle also felt that he was trying to show people that he was working 90 hours a week, when in fact the sales team did not even know what his job position was. He once again blamed it all on Lindsay, claiming that she was keeping Carl away from work.

Summer House fans were shocked by Kyle's bitterness against Carl and Lindsay's new relationship and felt that he was trying to blame the couple for all of their business' shortcomings.

Summer House fans shocked as Kyle brings up Carl's substance abuse

By the end of the episode, Kyle was shocked to learn that Carl had left for LA to attend a wedding without informing the company's members, despite the fact that he had told the entire cast about his travel plans the previous weekend. He was angry at him about the same and said:

"When I hired him he was unhireable. (He) showed up to work drunk. He showed up one day so coked out that he didn’t bring his computer to work."

Danielle, another cast member, said that Kyle was being very unfair to Carl as he did not know exactly what was happening in his life. After this, Kyle left the dinner table.

Summer House fans were shocked by Kyle's attitude and slammed him for trying to pin all of his professional problems on Carl in front of the other cast members.

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse Carl has been very open about his drinking and doing Cocaine, so what was the point of Kyle bringing up Carl being “so coked out at work” a long time ago? It seems like Kyle isn’t happy that his friend is doing better, which means possibly leaving Lover Boy behind. Carl has been very open about his drinking and doing Cocaine, so what was the point of Kyle bringing up Carl being “so coked out at work” a long time ago? It seems like Kyle isn’t happy that his friend is doing better, which means possibly leaving Lover Boy behind.#SummerHouse

Britney @2BritneyBetch7 Kyle just doesn't want to grow up and that's why he feels so uneasy about Carl #summerhouse Kyle just doesn't want to grow up and that's why he feels so uneasy about Carl #summerhouse

pup @iamadoggydog Lol so we’re planting the seed to make it seem like Carl has abandoned his job. Are we doing this because Kyle is on wwhl live this week and we’re supposed to feel sorry for him? I’m not sure it’s working. #summerhouse Lol so we’re planting the seed to make it seem like Carl has abandoned his job. Are we doing this because Kyle is on wwhl live this week and we’re supposed to feel sorry for him? I’m not sure it’s working. #summerhouse

The Reality TV Guru @Realitytvguru13 Carl literally told you the previous weekend that he was going to LA #summerhouse Kyle is just mad he doesn’t have a drink buddy. It sounds like Kyle doesn’t wanna do the work in his company. Carl literally told you the previous weekend that he was going to LA #summerhouse Kyle is just mad he doesn’t have a drink buddy. It sounds like Kyle doesn’t wanna do the work in his company.

goldenlove @kellie41365318 Oh my #summerhouse Carl is estranged because you all don’t like his G/F & talk about her ALOT (every episode) !! I don’t think many G/F & B/F would enjoy having BFF that felt such negativity about there partner? Unless your the Mother in Law/family it’s just not realistic. Oh my #summerhouse Carl is estranged because you all don’t like his G/F & talk about her ALOT (every episode) !! I don’t think many G/F & B/F would enjoy having BFF that felt such negativity about there partner? Unless your the Mother in Law/family it’s just not realistic.

Cc @CryptoCutie123 “i love Lindsay but..” “I just don’t want to sound like I’m not supportive of them..” - Kyle being not supportive and not sounding like he loves Lindsay at all. #summerhouse “i love Lindsay but..” “I just don’t want to sound like I’m not supportive of them..” - Kyle being not supportive and not sounding like he loves Lindsay at all. #summerhouse

dramabananna @dramabananna

… You are adjusting to Carl’s relationship with Lindsay? Why does he think they need him “adjusting”? Kyle:’I was so happy for them but she’s in his ear. I’m still adjusting’… You are adjusting to Carl’s relationship with Lindsay? Why does he think they need him “adjusting”? #SummerHouse Kyle:’I was so happy for them but she’s in his ear. I’m still adjusting’… You are adjusting to Carl’s relationship with Lindsay? Why does he think they need him “adjusting”? #SummerHouse

sometimesilikepopculture @somexilikepc Kyle is on our screen again & guess who Kyle is talking about … just guess! Lindsay and Carl #SummerHouse Kyle is on our screen again & guess who Kyle is talking about … just guess! Lindsay and Carl #SummerHouse

Carl left Loverboy after his first big disagreement with Kyle

After the season 7 premiere of Summer House, Carl revealed that he had left the VP of Sales position in the organization after 3 years, but was still a "proud investor."

He revealed that he was busy doing other things after leaving the job. Kyle was not shocked after the announcement and said that he tried to redefine Carl's responsibilities after he got sober, but the latter still chose to leave the organization.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Summer House every Monday at 9 pm ET.

