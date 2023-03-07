"Such a baby": Summer House fans slam Amanda and Kyle as the latter calls Lindsay a "master manipulator"

This Monday’s episode of Summer House (season 7 episode 4) was dramatic, as the cast played a game called “Stir the Pot.”

In response to one of the questions, Danielle revealed that she could not trust Amanda as she cannot see “what’s coming” with her. Other cast members, including Linsday, asked Danielle to explain the answer.

Later, Lindsay said that the statement need not be “unpacked as a group” to comfort Amanda, who felt that the former was trying to corner her as an individual. Amanda then left the group and other girls followed her to cheer her on. She told them:

"Wow, that hurt my heart. That felt personal, so that's why I got upset about it."

Lindsay told Danielle that she could not say anything to Amanda because this was the latter's reaction every time. Lindsay also felt that Amanda was not trying to solve their problems. Kyle, Amanda’s partner, started to shout that Lindsay was making his life “complicated,” adding that Danielle was under Lindsay’s shadow.

Kyle added that Lindsay was an evil, conniving bi*ch and that:

"You're a master manipulator. My wife deserves better."

Carl, Lindsay’s partner, refuse to answer him while Kyle kept on screaming from even outside the house that everyone had given Lindsay a lot of power.

Summer House fans slammed Amanda for making a scene and called out Kyle for blaming Lindsay for a remark that Danielle had made.

Amanda is such a baby Amanda is such a baby #SummerHouseAmanda is such a baby https://t.co/QnoTsUiyf8

Summer House fans slam Kyle and Amanda for blaming Lindsay for all of their problems

Kyle and Carl, who are business partners, have been fighting for a long time as Kyle feels that Carl has been mentally checked out of their Loverboy alcohol brand since August 2022, when he and Lindsay started dating.

He felt that she was putting things in Carl's head, but Lindsay claimed that she just helped Carl become sober. After their fight, Carl said:

"My wife honestly is the nicest person ever, and when people who are actual assh**es and actual b*tches get their way, it honestly makes me sick. F**king psycho."

Summer House fans slammed Kyle for calling Lindsay such names. They also slammed Amanda and him for ruining the party and blaming Lindsay for all of their issues.

Shannon Pingitore @ShannonPingito1 #summerhouse I have no words for Kyle - there is always something. He calls Lindsay and Carl out but I don’t see Amanda battling her own….let’s leave it to the 40 year old mullet guy…get for real. This show is becoming so damn ridiculous. #bravo I have no words for Kyle - there is always something. He calls Lindsay and Carl out but I don’t see Amanda battling her own….let’s leave it to the 40 year old mullet guy…get for real. This show is becoming so damn ridiculous. #bravo #summerhouse

Nikki @sterling4nikki #SummerHouse S7 Ep4 I’m sooo sick of everyone talking smack about Lindsey.These people are so insecure/immature.Kyle is obsessed w/Lindsey & his hatred of her b/c Carl don’t party w/him anymore. Lindsey got sober to support Carl- so why is it Lindsey’s fault.Kyle needs 2 grow up! #SummerHouse S7 Ep4 I’m sooo sick of everyone talking smack about Lindsey.These people are so insecure/immature.Kyle is obsessed w/Lindsey & his hatred of her b/c Carl don’t party w/him anymore. Lindsey got sober to support Carl- so why is it Lindsey’s fault.Kyle needs 2 grow up!

Maya @_cheapqueen Amanda is the definition of “a hit dog will holler” #SummerHouse Amanda is the definition of “a hit dog will holler” #SummerHouse

Christine Parisi @cmbparisi #SummerHouse Enough with Kyle slurring his speech and Amanda crying!! Clearly miserable and it’s making me miserable watching it!! #SummerHouse Enough with Kyle slurring his speech and Amanda crying!! Clearly miserable and it’s making me miserable watching it!! https://t.co/zgkzC0XMMk

Tori @toritalks_trash Kyle calling Amanda the nicest person ever #summerhouse Kyle calling Amanda the nicest person ever #summerhouse https://t.co/fcX3d9NSRJ

Lindsay tried to solve her issues with Amanda

Danielle explained that she did not mean for the statement to become a “gunshot wound.” Lindsay said she tried to resolve the issue with Amanda over text a couple of months back, but Kyle said that she never responded after Amanda apologized for some stuff.

Lindsay was hurt after Kyle insulted her in front of the Summer House camera. Carl refused to respond to Kyle, saying:

"Let him just bury himself."

Watch Summer House next Monday, March 13 at 8 pm ET to see if the cast members are able to mend the issues.

