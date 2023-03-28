"Clearly jealous": Why are Summer House fans slamming Danielle in episode 7?

Summer House season 7 episode 7 aired on Bravo on Monday, March 27, at 9 pm ET.

The episode featured the ladies enjoying a fun night out until Lindsay Hubbard revealed that she tried not to drink in front of her boyfriend Carl Radke, who was trying to become sober. This did not sit well with the girls and Paige even joked that they never got to hang out with her as she was always with Carl.

Hubbard said that she tried “to be respectful a little bit around him” but her best friend Danielle did not agree. She mentioned that Lindsay was “curbing your drinking or intensity” around Carl, which she did not feel was fine. Lindsay felt that it was a "good thing," but Danielle remarked:

"I fell in love with you the way you f**king were."

Lindsay tried to switch topics by confessing that she did not want to censor herself during girl’s night out and just wanted to have fun. After many failed attempts at switching conversations, Lindsay confessed that Danielle was being very hard on her relationship, which she did not appreciate.

Danielle did not stop making faces at Lindsay as she mentioned that she liked her the way she was. Lindsay, on the other hand, said that Carl was making sure that she was comfortable and drinking was just one lifestyle choice they differed on.

Summer House fans felt that Danielle was jealous of Lindsay and Carl's relationship when her own relationship was breaking. They called her a bad friend for not supporting Lindsay's decision not to drink.

Summer House fans think Danielle is projecting her own relationship problems on Lindsay

Danielle dated chef Robert Sieber for two years before the couple broke up in November 2022.

Lindsay and Carl, on the other hand, got engaged in August 2022. At the time, Danielle did not congratulate her friend on social media and it was later revealed that they had a major falling out.

Danielle has confessed that she feels that her friend is living in a "fairy tale" and is moving too fast with Carl.

Following their verbal altercation in the latest episode, Summer House fans felt that Danielle was reacting to her own breaking relationships and projecting the aftermath of the same on Lindsay instead of being supportive of her choices.

Angie💖 @heyyyyelon Damn Danielle, your friend cant support her man? Jesus Christ, what is going on? #summerhouse Damn Danielle, your friend cant support her man? Jesus Christ, what is going on? #summerhouse

Kelly M @AlbertanKelly twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This might be unpopular but, I’m siding w/ Lindsey on this one. Her boyfriend (now fiancé) is sober, so she doesn’t drink as much around him. Why are Paige and Danielle making this out to be a bad thing!?! #SummerHouse This might be unpopular but, I’m siding w/ Lindsey on this one. Her boyfriend (now fiancé) is sober, so she doesn’t drink as much around him. Why are Paige and Danielle making this out to be a bad thing!?! #SummerHouse twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

kyndall c.☕️ @kyndallrene danielle is demonstrating possessive/potential stalker behavior. i can’t imagine thinking i deserve a say in every part of my almost 40-year-old friend’s life! #summerhouse danielle is demonstrating possessive/potential stalker behavior. i can’t imagine thinking i deserve a say in every part of my almost 40-year-old friend’s life! #summerhouse

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SummerHouse Danielle projecting her disappointment in her own relationship, and contorting her face every two seconds while Lindsay’s talking about curbing her alcohol is probably a part of the drift happening between them. She can’t get a grip and it’s annoying to watch. Danielle projecting her disappointment in her own relationship, and contorting her face every two seconds while Lindsay’s talking about curbing her alcohol is probably a part of the drift happening between them. She can’t get a grip and it’s annoying to watch.#SummerHouse

Reese Nicole @Reesellaneous It’s starting to seem like Danielle’s problem is that she prefers Lindsay to be a drunk mess who she constantly has to take care of and that’s not the case anymore #SummerHouse It’s starting to seem like Danielle’s problem is that she prefers Lindsay to be a drunk mess who she constantly has to take care of and that’s not the case anymore #SummerHouse

Layla Michael @DCLayla Ultimately Danielle had a man that she never sees. Her resentment in that relationship is boiling over to her prob with Linds who is now also trying to stay sober for Carl. #summerhouse Ultimately Danielle had a man that she never sees. Her resentment in that relationship is boiling over to her prob with Linds who is now also trying to stay sober for Carl. #summerhouse

Danielle thinks that Lindsay is moving too fast

Danielle told Paige in a previous episode that Lindsay was living in a "fairy tale" world by moving too fast in her relationship with Carl. She was upset that her friend had moved in with Carl in an expensive apartment and was even thinking about kids.

Paige shared this with Lindsay, who was very hurt by this statement. She also felt that Danielle should not date a chef but did not say anything about this directly to her friend.

Bravo airs fresh episodes of Summer House every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes