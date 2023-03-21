"STIRRING that pot": Summer House fans slam Paige for starting an argument between Danielle and Lindsay

Episode 6 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo on Monday, March 20, at 9 pm ET.
In the episode, Paige had a conversation with Lindsay about the latter’s issue with Amanda Batula. Amanda felt that Lindsay was moving too soon in her relationship with Carl, and Paige made her realize that Danielle, Lindsay’s best friend, also felt the same. Lindsay did not know about this.
Paige further told her that Danielle felt that Lindsay was living in a "fairytale" and that Carl had only been sober for a year and a half. Lindsay, on the other hand, said that she was also concerned that Danielle’s boyfriend was a chef.
Paige stated that she was unaware that Danielle had not spoken to Lindsay about her issues. She advised Lindsay to have a conversation with her. She then left the conversation and told Danielle that they were not talking “good stuff” about her, sharing Lindsay’s concern for her relationship.
This led to a big argument between Lindsay and Danielle. While this was solved later on, Summer House fans called out Paige for "stirring the pot" between the two friends.
Summer House fans call Paige a "mean girl"
This is not the first time Paige has meddled between Danielle and Lindsay. She had told Danielle in previous episodes that she did too much for Lindsay, who would not fight for her.
Summer House fans were left shocked at Paige's mean behavior and reminded her of her own relationship with Craig, who acted like a "fool" in Winter House.
Danielle and Lindsay had a conversation about their issues on Summer House
Lindsay told Danielle that she had known Carl for 6 years and wanted to have babies with him, and so did Carl. Danielle got upset after hearing this and said:
"You’re getting so f**king defensive it’s annoying."
Danielle also asked Lindsay to talk to Carl about the "real stuff." Lindsay then revealed that she was a “hard conversation” person but Carl was not. Danielle made Lindsay realize that Carl did not “stick up for her” when Kyle screamed at her last week.
Lindsay told Danielle that Carl was still in therapy and thus did not know how to communicate at the time. Danielle stated that she did not want to lose two best friends (Carl and Lindsay) and the latter replied:
"You’re never gonna lose me!"
The friends made up for the time being. However, they might have more arguments about the same in the coming episodes, as hinted in the trailer.
Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.