"STIRRING that pot": Summer House fans slam Paige for starting an argument between Danielle and Lindsay

Episode 6 of Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo on Monday, March 20, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Paige had a conversation with Lindsay about the latter’s issue with Amanda Batula. Amanda felt that Lindsay was moving too soon in her relationship with Carl, and Paige made her realize that Danielle, Lindsay’s best friend, also felt the same. Lindsay did not know about this.

Paige further told her that Danielle felt that Lindsay was living in a "fairytale" and that Carl had only been sober for a year and a half. Lindsay, on the other hand, said that she was also concerned that Danielle’s boyfriend was a chef.

Paige stated that she was unaware that Danielle had not spoken to Lindsay about her issues. She advised Lindsay to have a conversation with her. She then left the conversation and told Danielle that they were not talking “good stuff” about her, sharing Lindsay’s concern for her relationship.

This led to a big argument between Lindsay and Danielle. While this was solved later on, Summer House fans called out Paige for "stirring the pot" between the two friends.

Summer House fans call Paige a "mean girl"

This is not the first time Paige has meddled between Danielle and Lindsay. She had told Danielle in previous episodes that she did too much for Lindsay, who would not fight for her.

Summer House fans were left shocked at Paige's mean behavior and reminded her of her own relationship with Craig, who acted like a "fool" in Winter House.

pup @iamadoggydog Paige is soooo miserable and mean. Has she ever said something nice about someone behind their back? I honestly don’t think so. #SummerHouse Paige is soooo miserable and mean. Has she ever said something nice about someone behind their back? I honestly don’t think so. #SummerHouse

gia ✨ @MissGiaM Paige, please gather up Kristin Cavallari’s leftovers and go mind your business somewhere else. #summerhouse Paige, please gather up Kristin Cavallari’s leftovers and go mind your business somewhere else. #summerhouse

I STILL DON'T KNOW HER 💔💔💔 @SamiJo91 Paige has some nerve talking about how Lindsay is with Carl after how she was stuck on MUTE when Craig was acting a fool on Winter House. #SummerHouse Paige has some nerve talking about how Lindsay is with Carl after how she was stuck on MUTE when Craig was acting a fool on Winter House. #SummerHouse

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail she fully knew Lindsay didn’t know Danielle felt that way 100% and knew it would ruffle their friendship. Is Paige entering her villain arc? She secured her role for next season if she keeps this up Omggg Paige is being SO messyshe fully knew Lindsay didn’t know Danielle felt that way 100% and knew it would ruffle their friendship. Is Paige entering her villain arc? She secured her role for next season if she keeps this up #SummerHouse Omggg Paige is being SO messy 😂 she fully knew Lindsay didn’t know Danielle felt that way 100% and knew it would ruffle their friendship. Is Paige entering her villain arc? She secured her role for next season if she keeps this up #SummerHouse https://t.co/aCaO0oaMga

BRAVO BRAVO F*CKING BRAVO @bravob1tch_ I would respect Paige a lot more if she wouldn’t talk about Lindsay behind her back. And just own she doesn’t like her instead of acting like her friend. #SummerHouse I would respect Paige a lot more if she wouldn’t talk about Lindsay behind her back. And just own she doesn’t like her instead of acting like her friend. #SummerHouse

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef Respectfully, please don’t ever try to tell me Paige is a girl’s girl 🥰 #SummerHouse Respectfully, please don’t ever try to tell me Paige is a girl’s girl 🥰 #SummerHouse

XGOP @blahbla44412434

is trying to rehabilitate HER MEAN GIRL rep...

and

it's not working!

and

turned into a bitter flabby arsed mean girl +she wonders why she can't get/keep a guy...who would want that attitude



every

. @SisterMaryPantz .. @Paige_DeSorbo is trying to rehabilitate HER MEAN GIRL rep...andit's not working!and @therealmyaallen turned into a bitter flabby arsed mean girl +she wonders why she can't get/keep a guy...who would want that attitudeevery #summerhouse episode on @BravoTV @SisterMaryPantz ..@Paige_DeSorbo is trying to rehabilitate HER MEAN GIRL rep...and it's not working!and@therealmyaallen turned into a bitter flabby arsed mean girl +she wonders why she can't get/keep a guy...who would want that attitudeevery #summerhouse episode on @BravoTV . https://t.co/zTPxNZR4vt

Meg Bower @meg__bower ” to both Lindsey and Danielle #SummerHouse Something about Paige saying “and that’s your best friend” to both Lindsey and Danielle Something about Paige saying “and that’s your best friend 😏” to both Lindsey and Danielle 😦 #SummerHouse

Cyndi B @cynmdmi Lindsay thought that was all going to go another direction & bite Paige. lol Not today. Danielle does have some concerns. #SummerHouse Lindsay thought that was all going to go another direction & bite Paige. lol Not today. Danielle does have some concerns. #SummerHouse

Danielle and Lindsay had a conversation about their issues on Summer House

Lindsay told Danielle that she had known Carl for 6 years and wanted to have babies with him, and so did Carl. Danielle got upset after hearing this and said:

"You’re getting so f**king defensive it’s annoying."

Danielle also asked Lindsay to talk to Carl about the "real stuff." Lindsay then revealed that she was a “hard conversation” person but Carl was not. Danielle made Lindsay realize that Carl did not “stick up for her” when Kyle screamed at her last week.

Lindsay told Danielle that Carl was still in therapy and thus did not know how to communicate at the time. Danielle stated that she did not want to lose two best friends (Carl and Lindsay) and the latter replied:

"You’re never gonna lose me!"

The friends made up for the time being. However, they might have more arguments about the same in the coming episodes, as hinted in the trailer.

Summer House airs on Bravo every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

Poll : 0 votes