"Typical Republican": Netizens slam Caitlyn Jenner as reality star expresses concern over trans population growth

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner sparked concern online after she called the fact of the constant increase in the trans population "disturbing." On May 17, the 73-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to speak out against the increasing transgender population by retweeting a since-deleted post by YouTuber Blaire White.
White shared in a since-deleted post:
"'There is a trans genocide!!' they screamed as the trans population literally skyrockets globally."
Retweeting this, Jenner called the fact "insane" and "disturbing."
On this tweet, one of the users responded that modern-day parents are transferring "their need to be seen as special onto their unsuspecting children."
To this tweet, Caitlyn responded and said:
Jenner, who campaigned in a 2021 election to replace California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, but received just 1% of the vote, remains a staunch Republican, despite the party's rising anti-transgender stance.
However, the netizens were not happy with Caitlyn Jenner's anti-trans remarks, with one of them commenting:
Twitter reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's remarks on trans population
After Caitlyn Jenner's comments on the growing trans population went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum for being a "hypocrite" since she herself is a trans person.
Others also bashed her for not creating a safe space for people identifying as trans, stating that just because she got to transition does not mean others can't.
Caitlyn Jenner called out a transgender woman living with sorority sisters
On May 18, Caitlyn Jenner took to her Twitter handle to show support to the University of Wyoming sorority sisters, who filed a lawsuit against a transgender member present in their house.
As per TMZ, the Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters are suing their sorority for admitting 21-year-old Artemis Langford to join their house last year. In the lawsuit, the ladies said they "live in constant fear in our home" because Langford allegedly gets physically aroused around them.
Responding to a Fox News clip shared by Twitter user @MikeSington, Jenner wrote:
In a follow-up tweet, Jenner defended herself from people calling her a "hypocrite," adding he does not do this to women.
This is not the first time that Caitlyn Jenner has spoken against a trans person. Back in April 2023, she bashed trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for not being good for the LGBTQ movement.
While speaking with The New York Post, Jenner said she has never spoken to Mulvaney and would never will.
"I try to be, for the LGBT community, the adult in the room. She is not. She is bouncing around all over the place. I have nothing in common with her. The fringe is the worst thing that can happen to the trans community and the media only wants to report on that because of the sensationalization of it and honestly, that’s got to stop."
Mulvaney has been on the negative side of the media and conservatives ever since she had a partnership with big brands and endorsed their products on her Instagram handle. The brands include Bud Light, Kate Spade, Maybelline, Nike, etc.
As of writing, Caitlyn has not responded to the backlash received on her anti-trans comments.