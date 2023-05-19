"Typical Republican": Netizens slam Caitlyn Jenner as reality star expresses concern over trans population growth

American media personality Caitlyn Jenner sparked concern online after she called the fact of the constant increase in the trans population "disturbing." On May 17, the 73-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to speak out against the increasing transgender population by retweeting a since-deleted post by YouTuber Blaire White.

White shared in a since-deleted post:

"'There is a trans genocide!!' they screamed as the trans population literally skyrockets globally."

Retweeting this, Jenner called the fact "insane" and "disturbing."

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner And skyrocketing at levels we have never seen before! Insane!!! Disturbing in fact! twitter.com/msblairewhite/… And skyrocketing at levels we have never seen before! Insane!!! Disturbing in fact! twitter.com/msblairewhite/…

On this tweet, one of the users responded that modern-day parents are transferring "their need to be seen as special onto their unsuspecting children."

Fred Fredburger @SpecialMaster45 @Caitlyn_Jenner There’s a Munchausen’s by proxy thing going on where mentally I’ll parents and teachers are transferring their need to be seen as special onto their unsuspecting children. @Caitlyn_Jenner There’s a Munchausen’s by proxy thing going on where mentally I’ll parents and teachers are transferring their need to be seen as special onto their unsuspecting children.

To this tweet, Caitlyn responded and said:

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner @SpecialMaster45 Indoctrination and over saturation of the topic - led by the radical leftists to destroy the family unit to create bigger govt (I obviously believe trans is real - but very very very rare, not the numbers we are seeing today) @SpecialMaster45 Indoctrination and over saturation of the topic - led by the radical leftists to destroy the family unit to create bigger govt (I obviously believe trans is real - but very very very rare, not the numbers we are seeing today)

Jenner, who campaigned in a 2021 election to replace California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, but received just 1% of the vote, remains a staunch Republican, despite the party's rising anti-transgender stance.

However, the netizens were not happy with Caitlyn Jenner's anti-trans remarks, with one of them commenting:

Stephen Rosenfeld @theVetter1 @Caitlyn_Jenner Caitlyn Jenner is a typical Republican. It is okay for me to be transgender but not for you. Does he(I need to be politically correct since I live in DeSantis land) ever think his notoriety made it okay for others to feel comfortable doing the same? Ridiculous. @Caitlyn_Jenner Caitlyn Jenner is a typical Republican. It is okay for me to be transgender but not for you. Does he(I need to be politically correct since I live in DeSantis land) ever think his notoriety made it okay for others to feel comfortable doing the same? Ridiculous.

Twitter reacts to Caitlyn Jenner's remarks on trans population

After Caitlyn Jenner's comments on the growing trans population went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum for being a "hypocrite" since she herself is a trans person.

Others also bashed her for not creating a safe space for people identifying as trans, stating that just because she got to transition does not mean others can't.

JennyBiz🌊🆘 #Resistance #VoteBlueNoMatterWho @jennybizh



Hypocrite is an understatement! @Caitlyn_Jenner The "guy" that came out as transgender in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017, says what?Hypocrite is an understatement! @Caitlyn_Jenner The "guy" that came out as transgender in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017, says what?Hypocrite is an understatement!

Chris Hawk @HawkFolk @Caitlyn_Jenner I seem to recall you saying you felt like a girl for a long long long time but didn’t come out as trans because of society. And now here you are making it difficult for the trans to do what you feared. @Caitlyn_Jenner I seem to recall you saying you felt like a girl for a long long long time but didn’t come out as trans because of society. And now here you are making it difficult for the trans to do what you feared.

LMM 🌊🗽👩‍💻♥️🏳️‍🌈 @dubblmum



You were so afraid to reveal your true self that you waited until you were 60. Do you really think these young people are faking it? Why? Because they enjoy being disowned, bullied, mocked & assaulted? @Caitlyn_Jenner Just so we’re clear - *your* transgenderism is real but others’ isn’t.You were so afraid to reveal your true self that you waited until you were 60. Do you really think these young people are faking it? Why? Because they enjoy being disowned, bullied, mocked & assaulted? @Caitlyn_Jenner Just so we’re clear - *your* transgenderism is real but others’ isn’t.You were so afraid to reveal your true self that you waited until you were 60. Do you really think these young people are faking it? Why? Because they enjoy being disowned, bullied, mocked & assaulted?

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Jenner's controversial tweet on the growing transgender population. (Image via @Caitlyn_Jenner/Twitter)

Michael Rios @barbas5588 @Caitlyn_Jenner What's disturbing is a trans person being outraged that other trans people feel free to be themselves and not hide it. You only care about yourself. @Caitlyn_Jenner What's disturbing is a trans person being outraged that other trans people feel free to be themselves and not hide it. You only care about yourself.

ResisterRN @LaurieF40431180

Hypocrite. @Caitlyn_Jenner Did you want to be the only one??Hypocrite. @Caitlyn_Jenner Did you want to be the only one??Hypocrite.

Roger Raccoon @LovinyouSF

You got to choose who you wanted to be. Let others do the same. @Caitlyn_Jenner Yeah, it’s almost as if a once famous athlete ran a TV series about her transition to bring it to the attention of the world. That would never happen, though. Right?You got to choose who you wanted to be. Let others do the same. @Caitlyn_Jenner Yeah, it’s almost as if a once famous athlete ran a TV series about her transition to bring it to the attention of the world. That would never happen, though. Right?You got to choose who you wanted to be. Let others do the same.

Rickmer the Meat-Wizard @TwizzlePants @Caitlyn_Jenner Seems like a lot of white liberals were just ACHING to be a part of a “marginalized group”. They were missing out on all the victimhood! @Caitlyn_Jenner Seems like a lot of white liberals were just ACHING to be a part of a “marginalized group”. They were missing out on all the victimhood!

Stewart Roth @StewartRoth7 @Caitlyn_Jenner You are a hypocrite!!! Maybe, and just maybe you have been an inspiration to those that were in silent pain? Drop the act, your humiliating yourself!! @Caitlyn_Jenner You are a hypocrite!!! Maybe, and just maybe you have been an inspiration to those that were in silent pain? Drop the act, your humiliating yourself!!

Ash @Ash9Ketchum @Caitlyn_Jenner People used to transition under the radar long before you did. People also feel safer coming out now than they did 3 years ago. Just like how people think there are more gay people now... They are just coming out and not staying in the closet anymore. @Caitlyn_Jenner People used to transition under the radar long before you did. People also feel safer coming out now than they did 3 years ago. Just like how people think there are more gay people now... They are just coming out and not staying in the closet anymore.

JoMomma @Legos4MeNow

I am starting to think you are a garbage human being of much privilege. The end. @Caitlyn_Jenner Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. You seem to be mad that others are comfortable to follow their heart & your lead, yet you are openly denying others the right to do as you have done? For shame.I am starting to think you are a garbage human being of much privilege. The end. @Caitlyn_Jenner Your hypocrisy knows no bounds. You seem to be mad that others are comfortable to follow their heart & your lead, yet you are openly denying others the right to do as you have done? For shame.I am starting to think you are a garbage human being of much privilege. The end.

Caitlyn Jenner called out a transgender woman living with sorority sisters

On May 18, Caitlyn Jenner took to her Twitter handle to show support to the University of Wyoming sorority sisters, who filed a lawsuit against a transgender member present in their house.

As per TMZ, the Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters are suing their sorority for admitting 21-year-old Artemis Langford to join their house last year. In the lawsuit, the ladies said they "live in constant fear in our home" because Langford allegedly gets physically aroused around them.

Responding to a Fox News clip shared by Twitter user @MikeSington, Jenner wrote:

Screenshot of Caitlyn Jenner's remarks on Langford being part of a woman's sorority. (Image via @Caitlyn_Jenner/Twitter)

In a follow-up tweet, Jenner defended herself from people calling her a "hypocrite," adding he does not do this to women.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner This is a terrible and beyond irresponsible example of trans in America. This is why I called it out.

I don’t do this to women. Never have never will. I have no clue where the hypocrisy claims are coming from. I have tried to live with dignity and respect as a trans person. This is a terrible and beyond irresponsible example of trans in America. This is why I called it out. I don’t do this to women. Never have never will. I have no clue where the hypocrisy claims are coming from. I have tried to live with dignity and respect as a trans person.

This is not the first time that Caitlyn Jenner has spoken against a trans person. Back in April 2023, she bashed trans activist Dylan Mulvaney for not being good for the LGBTQ movement.

While speaking with The New York Post, Jenner said she has never spoken to Mulvaney and would never will.

"I try to be, for the LGBT community, the adult in the room. She is not. She is bouncing around all over the place. I have nothing in common with her. The fringe is the worst thing that can happen to the trans community and the media only wants to report on that because of the sensationalization of it and honestly, that’s got to stop."

Mulvaney has been on the negative side of the media and conservatives ever since she had a partnership with big brands and endorsed their products on her Instagram handle. The brands include Bud Light, Kate Spade, Maybelline, Nike, etc.

As of writing, Caitlyn has not responded to the backlash received on her anti-trans comments.

