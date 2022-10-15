"How morally bankrupt do you have to be?": Robbie Coltrane transphobic controversy explained as internet slam vile trolls celebrating Hagrid's death

Following Robbie Coltrane’s shocking death, transgender activists are slamming the late actor online for being supportive of JK Rowling. The legendary Scottish actor, who is best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie series, has died at the age of 72. Netizens are now putting him on blast.

Arté ♀️🦖 @varindeus I really really really hate these people. Honestly. How morally bankrupt do you have to be to say things like this when someone dies? Gosh. I really really really hate these people. Honestly. How morally bankrupt do you have to be to say things like this when someone dies? Gosh. https://t.co/sPihDuq9X2

Several trans activists have taken to social media and are celebrating Robbie Coltrane's death. This comes after he showed public support to the now-cancelled author, JK Rowling. The author received immense backlash on social media after expressing her transphobic views.

Responding to the same, Robbie Coltrane said during an interview with the Radio Times that he did not find her views offensive. He added:

"I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hanf around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they?"

Robbie Coltrane also said:

"That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think: ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.'"

The actor went on to explain that he wished not to speak more about the same as he would receive “hate mail and all that s**t which I don’t need at my time of life.”

After several trans activists pointed out that Coltrane showed support for JK Rowling, many took to social media to inappropriately diss the late actor. Some even said that his death would mean “one less JK supporter” alive. Another trans-internet activist said that the actor could “burn in hell.”

Dataracer @Dataracer117 Trans actvists are celebrating the death of Robbie Coltrane because he supported JK Rowling.



Calling Hagrid a transphobic bigot that should "rest in piss." These people are vile. Trans actvists are celebrating the death of Robbie Coltrane because he supported JK Rowling.Calling Hagrid a transphobic bigot that should "rest in piss." These people are vile. https://t.co/Un9nSeIytA

Netizens slam late actor Robbie Coltrane for supporting JK Rowling

Some internet users showed no sympathy and flooded the internet with ill messages towards Robbie Coltrane, who starred in Van Helsing. Several netizens tweeted vile messages about the actor, while others awkwardly reminded their followers that the actor supported the anti-trans author.

A few tweets online read:

Vesper Lynx 🇺🇦| romcom thriller era @TheLastLynX Am I the only one who remembers that Robbie Coltrane sided with JKR on trans rights or... Am I the only one who remembers that Robbie Coltrane sided with JKR on trans rights or...

katherine @haalandstones did we simply forget about robbie coltrane being transphobic did we simply forget about robbie coltrane being transphobic

Mieka Marie Hodson🏳️‍⚧️ @Jhmorpheus to everyone who is sad about Robbie Coltrane dying: know that he is a transphobic person who supports JK Rowling. I do not support that mentality especially as a trans woman myself. to everyone who is sad about Robbie Coltrane dying: know that he is a transphobic person who supports JK Rowling. I do not support that mentality especially as a trans woman myself.

ralf @ralfdonor wasnt robbie coltrane who played hagrid defending rowling when she made transphobic claims 🧍 wasnt robbie coltrane who played hagrid defending rowling when she made transphobic claims 🧍

mai ⚔ arbiter of time @maightandmagic



I hope he rots in whatever hells exist. Robbie Coltrane was a privileged transphobe that uplifted Joanne's violent transphobic campaign, the tried to dismiss it because he "didn't want hate mail".I hope he rots in whatever hells exist. Robbie Coltrane was a privileged transphobe that uplifted Joanne's violent transphobic campaign, the tried to dismiss it because he "didn't want hate mail".I hope he rots in whatever hells exist. ❤️

Grey @Brauminos RIP Robbie Coltrane I guess, but that man defended Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric so…. eh. Bye. RIP Robbie Coltrane I guess, but that man defended Rowling’s transphobic rhetoric so…. eh. Bye.

👻✨spooky non-binary boi✨👻 @samstonge_ We’re going to be seeing a lot of post about Robbie Coltrane’s death.



I just want to remind everyone that Robbie was transphobic and completely backed JK Rowling on her transphobia. We’re going to be seeing a lot of post about Robbie Coltrane’s death. I just want to remind everyone that Robbie was transphobic and completely backed JK Rowling on her transphobia.

Mango🥭🐦 Woo woo break until Kumoricon @HalfBoiledMango Since a lot of people are posting about Robbie Coltrane, I figured I should remind everyone that he vocally stood with Rowling in her transphobic views. While yes it's sad at the idea of losing him as Hagrid, he as a person was not great. Since a lot of people are posting about Robbie Coltrane, I figured I should remind everyone that he vocally stood with Rowling in her transphobic views. While yes it's sad at the idea of losing him as Hagrid, he as a person was not great.

🏳️‍⚧️ reallyusefultractor 🇺🇦 @r_usefultractor robbie coltrane was transphobic. won't be missed imo. robbie coltrane was transphobic. won't be missed imo.

JK Rowling’s transphobia accusations explained

Followers of the Harry Potter franchise accused the author of being transphobic since June 2020 after she expressed concern over an article which used the phrase “people who menstruate.” She went on to release a thread of tweets where she said statements like:

“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

Rowling went on to refer to a blog post which elaborated on her “gender critical” views. However, the same was slammed by LGBTQ supporters.

Actors who spoke out against JK Rowling

Although Robbie Coltrane has seemingly been accused of being transphobic, other Harry Potter stars have publicly slammed Rowling for her views. Daniel Radcliffe was one of the first people to address the issue. In a statement alongside The Trevor Project, he said:

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I”

Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the series, said in a tweet:

“Feeling like you don't fit in or aren't accepted for who you are are the worst, most lonely feelings a human can experience, and I won't be helping to marginalise trans women and men further. I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and think we all should listen to their stories.”

Emma Watson, who famously played Hermione Granger, took to Twitter as well to show support for the trans community.

