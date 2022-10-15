"How morally bankrupt do you have to be?": Robbie Coltrane transphobic controversy explained as internet slam vile trolls celebrating Hagrid's death

Following Robbie Coltrane’s shocking death, transgender activists are slamming the late actor online for being supportive of JK Rowling. The legendary Scottish actor, who is best known for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie series, has died at the age of 72. Netizens are now putting him on blast.
Several trans activists have taken to social media and are celebrating Robbie Coltrane's death. This comes after he showed public support to the now-cancelled author, JK Rowling. The author received immense backlash on social media after expressing her transphobic views.
Responding to the same, Robbie Coltrane said during an interview with the Radio Times that he did not find her views offensive. He added:
"I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hanf around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they?"
Robbie Coltrane also said:
"That’s me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think: ‘Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight, and carry on.'"
The actor went on to explain that he wished not to speak more about the same as he would receive “hate mail and all that s**t which I don’t need at my time of life.”
After several trans activists pointed out that Coltrane showed support for JK Rowling, many took to social media to inappropriately diss the late actor. Some even said that his death would mean “one less JK supporter” alive. Another trans-internet activist said that the actor could “burn in hell.”
Netizens slam late actor Robbie Coltrane for supporting JK Rowling
Some internet users showed no sympathy and flooded the internet with ill messages towards Robbie Coltrane, who starred in Van Helsing. Several netizens tweeted vile messages about the actor, while others awkwardly reminded their followers that the actor supported the anti-trans author.
A few tweets online read:
JK Rowling’s transphobia accusations explained
Followers of the Harry Potter franchise accused the author of being transphobic since June 2020 after she expressed concern over an article which used the phrase “people who menstruate.” She went on to release a thread of tweets where she said statements like:
“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”
Rowling went on to refer to a blog post which elaborated on her “gender critical” views. However, the same was slammed by LGBTQ supporters.
Actors who spoke out against JK Rowling
Although Robbie Coltrane has seemingly been accused of being transphobic, other Harry Potter stars have publicly slammed Rowling for her views. Daniel Radcliffe was one of the first people to address the issue. In a statement alongside The Trevor Project, he said:
“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I”
Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood in the series, said in a tweet:
“Feeling like you don't fit in or aren't accepted for who you are are the worst, most lonely feelings a human can experience, and I won't be helping to marginalise trans women and men further. I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and think we all should listen to their stories.”
Emma Watson, who famously played Hermione Granger, took to Twitter as well to show support for the trans community.