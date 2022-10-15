What happened to Robbie Coltrane? Health issues explored as beloved Hagrid dies aged 72

Popular actor Robbie Coltrane recently passed away on Friday, October 14 at the age of 72. Coltrane was famous for his appearance as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise.

The news was confirmed by Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, who said that he breathed last at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland. She stated that his performance as Hagrid brought joy to children and adults all around the world. Wright added,

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Ren Geekness @ LFF @RenGeekness Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure.

Wright also thanked the medical staff at FORTH Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy and requested everyone to respect Coltrane’s family’s privacy.

Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death explored

Although Robbie Coltrane's agent confirmed the news of his passing, she withheld any information regarding the reason for his demise. The actor had a history of health problems, but it is unclear whether they played a role in his death.

Coltrane had to undergo a lot of pain due to his osteoarthritis. One of his pictures went viral in 2019 where he was in a wheelchair and was unable to walk. Sources disclosed at the time that he was in pain for a long time and was planning to get knee replacement surgery when the disorder damaged his joints.

Robbie Coltrane's cause of death remains unknown (Image via John Phillips/Getty Images)

Coltrane once spoke up about his health issues, stating that he was battling pain for 24 hours a day when he was at National Treasure and Great Expectations. He added that he had no cartilage on his knee and that he would never wish such pain on his worst enemy.

According to sources, the actor was wheeled in and out of the launch of the new Universal Orlando attraction, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike ride, a Harry Potter event, in 2019, which surprised his fans because they had always seen him standing strong and tall.

The source added,

“It’s hugely frustrating for him but he’s really hoping to be back on his feet after getting the operation.”

However, he was cured of the pain following his surgery in 2020, and he mentioned that it was a horrible experience. The actor stated that being able to sleep and being pain-free after the operation changed his life.

In brief, about Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane, born Anthony Robert McMillan, rose to prominence for his roles as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise and Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough in the James Bond film franchise.

The actor and writer was a recipient of the Evening Standard British Film Award – Peter Sellers Award for Comedy in 1990 and was honored at the British Academy Scotland Awards in 2011 for his contribution to film.

Robbie was also famous for his performances on TV shows like Alfresco, Tutti Frutti, and Cracker. He was praised for his appearances in films like Mona Lisa, Henry V, Let It Ride, Ocean’s Twelve, Effie Gray, and others.

Following his demise, Twitter was flooded with tributes from his fans:

Jon @MrDalekJD Pretty sad news that Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid in Harry Potter has died aged 72.



ivy @ohhhhherewego “I’ll not be here, but Hagrid will.”



John Crace @JohnJCrace RIP Robbie Coltrane. Just a superb actor and human. Especially wonderful in the ground-breaking Cracker. We named our son son after him RIP Robbie Coltrane. Just a superb actor and human. Especially wonderful in the ground-breaking Cracker. We named our son son after him

Robbie Coltrane is survived by his children Spencer and Alice, and sister Annie Rae. He tied the knot with Rhonda Gemmell in December 1999 and separated in 2003, followed by their divorce.

