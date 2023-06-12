Fact Check: Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? The Kardashians viral clip debunked

The Kardashians season 3, episode 3 aired on June 8, 2023, and left the fanbase wondering, "Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?" At the end of the latest episode, a teaser for episode 4 was shown, in which the show's producer asked Kendall, "So the big question is how's the pregnancy going?" Kendall did not respond and smiled at the camera.

Fans erupted and all of a sudden, everybody wanted to know, if Kendall, who is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, was pregnant. However, the rumor is false. Capital FM and those who follow the model on Instagram mentioned that Kendall Jenner is not pregnant, and the question the show's producer asked her was about her horse.

Kendall revealed in a season 2 episode of the show last year that her plans to have a foal were successfully in place after her mare was confirmed to be pregnant.

Kendall Jenner mentioned in The Kardashians season 2 that her horse was pregnant

In a season 2 episode of The Kardashians, back in 2022, Kendall announced that her horse was pregnant. The news of her beloved horse's pregnancy broke via a text message as she was getting ready for the Met Gala in 2022.

"Oh my Gosh! I'm having a baby...horse," she shrieked.

She revealed that the pregnancy took place via surrogacy and that she had bought sperm from an Olympian "stud," drawing parallels with her own Olympian blood.

"I know! Do you think I didn't think this through? Only Olympians around here," she exclaimed.

On April 24, 2023, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram stories to give the world a glimpse of her newborn baby foal. She posted a video of her gently petting the foal with the caption, "Welcome to the world!" The video of the same is currently available in her Instagram highlights.

The viral Kendall Jenner clip left made fans panic

Fans were shocked when the clip went viral online and began wondering if Kendall Jenner is pregnant. Some Twitter users thought that Kendall and Bad Bunny, aka Benito, were having a baby and started calling the alleged kid, "baby bunny."

A few users shared that although they knew that the producer's question was about Kendall's horse being pregnant, the viral clip left them in shock.

Kendall Jenner and her love for horses

Kendall has always had a soft spot for horses. The 27-year-old dreamt of becoming a horseback rider when she was a child. In a 2016 Harper's Bazaar interview, the supermodel talked about her love for animals and wanting to become a vet or a horseback rider.

"I've always loved animals. I rode horses for 10 years, so I thought I was going to be a professional horseback rider and then a vet. I used to play these vet video games," she said.

In April, Kendall was also reportedly spotted riding horses along with her rumored beau, Bad Bunny at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Centre.

