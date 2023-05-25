5 shows like The Kardashians

Reality TV show The Kardashians comes after the big success of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021. Similar to the previous show, The Kardashians focuses on the personal lives of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé along with their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

The third season of The Kardashians premieres today, May 25, 2023. Loads of family drama, shocking revelations, and tension has always been the main draw of the show. Looking at the intense trailer for the new season, it is safe to say that fans will not be disappointed.

However, The Kardashians is not the only reality show that delivers family drama. There are other entertaining reality shows that are just as exciting and engaging, which should be on one's watchlist.

Vanderpump Rules and 4 other reality shows that are high on the shock-and-awe aspect like The Kardashians

1) Little People, Big World (2006)

The show premiered in 2006 and has a total of 24 seasons till date. It centers around Matt and Amy, who have dwarfism, their children and grandchildren.

Over the years, there have been many changes in the family, but the focus is still on educating the audience on dwarfism while also showcasing the bonds between family, overcoming challenges, and finding moments of joy in everyday things.

Unlike The Kardashians, the Roloff family are not A-list celebrities. They have fairly regular lives. However, there is still a whole lot happening under the roof, which keeps the audience hooked. It is interesting to see how different members of the family deal with challenges and find their own version of happiness.

2) Vanderpump Rules (2013)

Premiering in 2013, the show focuses on Lisa Vanderpump and her staff working at SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar. The show has nine seasons so far. Even though the show doesn't focus on a single intense family, there are many interesting personalities involved to keep the drama alive, making it very similar to The Kardashians.

If someone is looking for a show that never disappoints in terms of underlying tension and complicated relationships, then Vanderpump Rules should be on your watchlist.

3) House of Ho (2020)

The show first premiered in 2020 and has two seasons till date. Like The Kardashians, this reality show is also focused on one affluent family. It follows the lives of members of a Vietnamese-American family who are living the American Dream in Houston, Texas.

As expected, there is a lot of drama among the different generations of the family. Like most reality shows, there is a sense that some events are unnecessarily grandiose, but that is part and parcel of watching a reality show focused on the rich and wealthy. Even though they are very well off, they have their own share of problems. The show is a reminder that not all conflicts can be solved with money.

4) Young, Famous & African (2022)

Although this show doesn't focus on the members of one family like The Kardashians, it still has all the entertainment and drama that one can ask from a reality show. Premiering in 2022, the show focuses on young stars in Johannesburg who are trying to make it big.

The best thing about this series is that even if you aren't well acquainted with the cast, they bring so much charm and energy to the show that viewers can't help but root for them. There is a lot of beef between the personalities who appear on-screen but then again, when have things ever gone smoothly in a reality show.

The show is all about vibrant personalities, and viewers are sure to find one star who they can relate to.

5) The Family Stallone (2023)

Premiering on May 17, 2023, the show follows the lives of Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and daughters - Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The star of Rocky and the popular Rambo films, Stallone has amassed fans from all over the world. And so, it is not surprising that viewers were interested in getting a peek into his family life.

Even though season 1 is still airing at present, it has received so much love from viewers that Paramount+ has already renewed the show for a second season.

When it comes to reality shows, The Kardashians has made an undeniable mark but these five shows also offer plenty of drama and entertainment to keep reality fans hooked.

