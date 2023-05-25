“Dark and twisted”: Vanderpump Rules fans get annoyed seeing Raquel Leviss smile when Tom Schwartz calls their kiss “liberating”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired the first part of its reunion on Wednesday, featuring the cast addressing Scandoval without Raquel Leviss. Due to temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay, Bravo arranged two seating charts where Raquel skipped the first half and watched the reunion from far away. In one of the reunion scenes, Tom Schwartz called his and the model’s kiss “liberating,” and Raquel was seen smiling from the room, leaving fans annoyed.

Viewers slammed the former pageant for smirking while the cast was bashing Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz at the reunion.

Ariel Cornfield @ariel_cornfield Wait I’m like not well, that was so dark and twisted. The no remorse is really just sickening, the eye rolls and smiles from Raquel are sadistic. #PumpRules Wait I’m like not well, that was so dark and twisted. The no remorse is really just sickening, the eye rolls and smiles from Raquel are sadistic. #PumpRules

The Scandoval drama was the highlight of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1. In addition to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair, the cast also addressed Schwartz and Raquel’s infamous kiss.

Twitter users call Raquel Leviss “gross” for smirking at Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1, host Andy Cohen brought up Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ kiss from Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico.

While others bashed him for making out with Raquel, he defended his actions and said:

“Before we move on, I am sorry that I hurt your [Katie Maloney] feelings, and I am sorry that I did that in Mexico. But I don’t know, for some reason, that kiss was somehow liberating.”

As soon as he said that, the camera focused on Raquel’s smirky expression. She was watching the reunion from her vanity van.

Viewers were furious and annoyed at her for smiling when Tom Schwartz called their kiss “liberating.” Take a look at fans’ reactions:

J @janetca8 Raquel smiling about “liberating”Schwartz with a kiss just confirms how gross a person she truly is #PumpRules Raquel smiling about “liberating”Schwartz with a kiss just confirms how gross a person she truly is #PumpRules https://t.co/DmKOtQbihk

#PumpRules Raquel’s smirk when Schwartz called their kiss liberating Raquel’s smirk when Schwartz called their kiss liberating #PumpRules https://t.co/HY48cXrt6R

bug ゜ @pupvmk the most annoying part is seeing raquel smiling like she’s living the dream. EVEN SANDY KNOWS TO FAKE CRY AND PRETEND TO FEEL BAD #PumpRules the most annoying part is seeing raquel smiling like she’s living the dream. EVEN SANDY KNOWS TO FAKE CRY AND PRETEND TO FEEL BAD #PumpRules

MermaidMaryam @MaryamaMusic Raquel smiling at the tv when people are yelling at each other...cringeeeeeee #PumpRules Raquel smiling at the tv when people are yelling at each other...cringeeeeeee #PumpRules

Millennial Elder @yoginibythebay Raquel is in her trailer smiling a little too much #PumpRules Raquel is in her trailer smiling a little too much #PumpRules

Host Andy Cohen questioned Katie Maloney at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1 about her and her ex-husband Schwartz’s agreement. It stated that the two would not date or make out with anyone from their group.

Andy asked why the rule was important to her. In response, Katie said:

“You know we went from being, you know, husband and wife directly to being friends. But, you know, I think that's very difficult to do right away, so for my own comfortability level that's something that I just needed.”

Instead of supporting her decision, Schwartz tried to gaslight the situation by addressing that Katie was seeing people when they were going through a divorce and living under one roof. She tried to shut him down as she addressed that Schwartz cheated on her while they were together.

Schwartz still defended his actions, referring to his kiss with Raquel Leviss. Katie responded:

“Darling you're not a victim in this.”

Andy Cohen then asked Tom Sandoval’s opinion on the matter, but before he could speak, Katie mentioned that he would find it appropriate. Ariana Madix, too, stated the same thing, however, Sandoval stated that it was inappropriate. While the heated discussion was going on the set, Raquel was seen rolling her eyes, sitting in her vanity van.

As the reunion continues, Vanderpump Rules season 10 will return next week with Part-2. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The Season 10 reunion continues as Andy Cohen presses Scheana for details of the altercation that led to Raquel’s restraining order. James’ girlfriend, Ally, takes the stage to discuss James’ temper and the future of their relationship.”

It continues:

“The group debates the origins of the infamous open relationship rumor. Scheana gives up her spot for Raquel, who must face the group for the first time since news of the affair became public.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 Part-2 will air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Fans can watch it the following day on Peacock.

Meanwhile, a few uncensored footages are available on Peacock as Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition.

