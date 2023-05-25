“I’m deaddddddd”: Vanderpump Rules fans react as Ariana Madix’s friends shut down Tom Sandoval’s “crocodile tears” in reunion episode

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired Part-1 reunion on Wednesday on Bravo, featuring the aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Ariana Maxi’s friends, including Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay shut down Sandoval every time he tried to play the victim card. Fans enjoyed the moment when they slammed the TomTom co-founder as he tried to shed tears while apologizing to Ariana.

James shaded Sandoval by stating that the latter should stop shedding his “crocodile tears.” Viewers found it hilarious how the cast dragged Sandoval for his waterworks.

The highlight of the first part of Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion was the Scandoval drama. For those unversed, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her BFF Raquel Leviss. Since the affair came out in the open, Ariana broke up with him after being in a relationship for over nine years.

Vanderpump Rules fans are “glad” as James Kennedy and others call out Tom Sandoval’s drama

Vanderpump Rules fans left no opportunity to bash Tom Sandoval after the latest reunion episode. From pretending to cry to defending his actions, the TomTom co-owner didn’t paint a good picture of himself at the reunion.

As one of the moments showed him breaking down while apologizing, James Kennedy and other VPR friends of Ariana Madix’s shut down Sandoval’s drama.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to the scene as they found it hilarious:

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion Part-1, host Andy Cohen asked Tom Sandoval whether he wanted to say anything to Ariana or the group before they dive into the Scandoval topic.

As he started speaking, his voice quavered. Seeing him trying to shed tears, James Kennedy said:

“Pull yourself together, man. This isn’t an f***ing Oscar. You’re not at the Oscars. You’re not at the Academy Awards.”

Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix joined James as he slammed Sandoval for “f***ing crocodile tears.” Lala also pointed out that Sandoval was not the victim in this case as he cheated on Ariana.

Andy and Lisa Vanderpump asked James and others to calm down and let Sandoval speak. The latter immediately returned to his normal voice and said:

“I just wanna say that I appreciate everybody for being there for Ariana. No matter what was going on in our relationship, she didn’t deserve it. Nobody deserves to have that happen.”

Ariana jumped in and stated:

“Nothing happened. You did it.”

Sandoval continued:

“I am sorry for doing the one thing I said I wouldn’t do. And I did it in the worst way possible. I love you and I apologize.”

While Lala and James mentioned that they didn’t buy Sandoval’s apology, Raquel Leviss was seen watching the reunion from her green room.

The reason why Raquel didn’t join the cast at the reunion was Scheana Shay. The former pageant filed a temporary restraining order against the singer at the time of filming. Therefore, Bravo made two seating charts where the first half included Scheana and the next half of the reunion would have Raquel.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will continue for two more episodes. Part-2 will air on May 31, 2023, and the third part will be released on June 7, 2023. Meanwhile, Peacock will exclusively stream a few uncensored never-seen-before footages from the Scandal drama.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

