Did Ariana Madix troll Scandoval with Uber One ad alongside Scheana and Lala? Vanderpump Rules fans call it “iconic”

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix celebrated her freedom through an Uber One ad alongside Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. The trio got together for a commercial where they sang Good As Gold for the company. The video was released a few hours before the Bravo show aired its finale.

Through the advertisement, Ariana hinted that freedom was better than any gold, implying that she was happy to be free from her relationship with Tom Sandoval. Fans enjoyed the commercial and claimed that Uber One should give a raise to the person who suggested the idea.

tara 🤍 @TaraSoud #PumpRules Whoever thought of Ariana and Scheana singing Good as Gold for that Uber One commercial deserves a raise. Iconic! Whoever thought of Ariana and Scheana singing Good as Gold for that Uber One commercial deserves a raise. Iconic! 😂🙌 #PumpRules

In the ad, Lala, Scheana, and Ariana are dressed up and in a recording studio. While Lala initially sits behind the boards, Ariana and Scheana start singing the latter’s 2013 single, Good As Gold. The track is apparently popular among Vanderpump Rules fans.

Netizens claim the trio were better singers than Sandoval’s band

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix impressed her fans with her singing talent as she sang with Scheana Shay in an Uber One commercial.

Netizens loved the trio in the ad and enjoyed their singing. They shared their opinion on Twitter, claiming Ariana, Scheana, and Lala were better than Tom Sandoval’s band. Fans also asked Uber One to give a raise to the person who suggested bringing the three ladies together for an ad.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

longtimelover @followthwhtrabt Scheana & Ariana’s Uber commercial sounded better than Sandoval even after all that money he spent on a band #pumprules Scheana & Ariana’s Uber commercial sounded better than Sandoval even after all that money he spent on a band #pumprules

birddie @bbbirddie THE UBER ONE COMMERCIAL WITH ARIANA & SCHEANA??? 🤑 #PumpRules THE UBER ONE COMMERCIAL WITH ARIANA & SCHEANA??? 🤑 #PumpRules

Long Nguyen @heylongnguyen You know Sandoval is fuming seeing Ariana, Scheana and Lala in the Uber One commercial thinking it should have been him singing. #PumpRules You know Sandoval is fuming seeing Ariana, Scheana and Lala in the Uber One commercial thinking it should have been him singing. #PumpRules

Niki Kirschner @NikiKirschner The Uber One x #PumpRules collab song is seriously a bop The Uber One x #PumpRules collab song is seriously a bop https://t.co/jfWP7bmKYn

Alexandra @MissAlxandraRae “Good as Gold” will be playing in my head for the next 3-5 business days thanks to that Uber One commercial. #PumpRules “Good as Gold” will be playing in my head for the next 3-5 business days thanks to that Uber One commercial. #PumpRules

🪩 Ashley 🪩 @ashleyhollabakk OMG the good as gold Uber one commercial is amazing whoever thought of that is genius #PumpRules OMG the good as gold Uber one commercial is amazing whoever thought of that is genius #PumpRules

Towards the end of the commercial, Ariana slyly takes a dig at her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, aka Scandoval. In the video, she, Lala, and Scheana were sitting and having pasta when the latter says:

“It’s [Uber One] better than gold, actually.”

Ariana adds:

“It’s like freedom.”

Later in a statement, Ariana said:

"I’m PUMPed to be partnering with Uber One – just in time for the super spicy VPR finale and reunions.”

For those unaware, the Vanderpump Rules finale showed Ariana learning about Tom Sandoval’s affair with her BFF Raquel Leviss. In the episode, she broke up with him and found her freedom from that relationship.

Ariana X Sandoval’s break-up conversation on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix found a screen recording featuring Raquel Leviss on Tom Sandoval’s phone. When she confronted him, the TomTom co-owner came clean about cheating on her with her closest friend.

Their breakup conversation was captured by the cameras on Vanderpump Rules. Before parting ways for good, Ariana said:

“Ride or f***ing die for you. And I had her [Raquel Leviss] back as well. And the fact that she continued to smile in my face [and] also smiling when I am with you, it’s one of the God awful disgusting thing, I have ever heard of.”

She added:

“I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You worth nothing!”

Ariana told him she regretted loving him and taking care of Raquel when she was down. After their break up, Sandoval visited Raquel, who expressed her concern about him. She stated that she was worried that Sandoval would cheat on her as well.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale also saw Kristen Doute’s return. She was Sandoval’s girlfriend before Ariana and had accused him of cheating on her with the actress. However, in the latest episode, Kristen appeared as Ariana’s support and helped her to feel better with the help of a ritual.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Raquel will be grilled for their affair further in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. It will be divided into three parts, and each will air on coming Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

