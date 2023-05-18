“Ariana ATE HIM UP”: Vanderpump Rules fans react to Ariana asking Sandoval “any last words?” before ending their nine-year relationship

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired its finale on Wednesday, featuring the most-awaited Scandoval drama. The cameras captured the moment Ariana Madix confronted Tom Sandoval for cheating on her with her best friend Raquel Leviss. The actress didn’t sugarcoat her words and broke up with him, keeping a brave face on.

Before parting ways, Ariana gave Sandoval a chance to say “last words.” Her style of breaking up left fans impressed and they lauded her for handling the situation properly.

Ariana and Sandoval were in a live-in relationship and were dating each other for over nine years. She and Raquel became close friends after the latter broke up with James Kennedy last season.

Twitter users claim to get “chills” while Ariana was breaking up with Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale had multiple bombshell moments and one of them was when Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up. Before splitting up, she gave a chance to her longtime boyfriend, asking whether he has any last words to say.

The scene gave viewers chills and they claimed it was “the most epic break up moment.” Fans took to Twitter to share their opinion on the segment.

Take a look:

“Any last words before we never speak again?”



#PumpRules Honestly we only needed the first 5 minutes of this episode.“Any last words before we never speak again?”THE END Honestly we only needed the first 5 minutes of this episode. “Any last words before we never speak again?” THE END #PumpRules https://t.co/XjVCSiyaYj

Is the only way to break up



#pumprules “Any last words before we never speak again?”Is the only way to break up #pumprules reunion “Any last words before we never speak again?”Is the only way to break up #pumprules #pumprulesreunion

Giselle Rodriguez @Iam_MsGRod I have to admit, those last words that Ariana spoke made me cry. #PumpRules I have to admit, those last words that Ariana spoke made me cry. #PumpRules https://t.co/6oneuMWukH

Irked or whatever @irkedorwhateva He’s such a narcissist he just wants to speak to her so the last words she says to him aren’t words he can’t live with! #Pumprules He’s such a narcissist he just wants to speak to her so the last words she says to him aren’t words he can’t live with! #Pumprules

Monica P. @mn_pgn #VanderpumpRules Crying because he got found out. Upset that those were the last words because it was not what he had rehearsed and planned and it wasn’t in his control. #VPR #VanderpumpRules finale #PumpRules Crying because he got found out. Upset that those were the last words because it was not what he had rehearsed and planned and it wasn’t in his control. #VPR #VanderpumpRules #VanderpumpRulesfinale #PumpRules

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, episode 15 started off with Ariana Madix breaking up with Tom Sandoval.

She said:

“Ride or f***ing die for you. And I had her [Raquel Leviss] back as well. And the fact that she continued to smile in my face [and] also smiling when I am with you, it’s one of the God awful disgusting thing, I have ever heard of.”

Sandoval tried to cut her off by saying, “Sorry! You can’t say that” about Raquel. Ariana got irritated and responded:

“Why don’t you be sorry you’ve ever f***ing did it. I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You worth nothing!”

Ariana made sure that Sandoval realize what he did and how he ruined his relationship with a woman who stood by him all along.

“Any last words?”: Ariana asked Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale was an emotional rollercoaster ride as Ariana Madix had to break up with Tom Sandoval. The latter cheated on her with Raquel Leviss, who was Ariana’s best friend.

After she stated how much she loved and cared for him, Ariana asked:

“I regret ever loving you. Any last words before we never speak again?”

Sandoval replied:

“I never thought this would happen. I thought we’ll be together forever.”

Ariana broke down in tears and stated that she would have followed him anywhere and was 100 percent committed to him.

The TomTom co-owner added:

“You can think whatever you want, but there were like good times.”

The two were seen shedding tears as they ended their relationship of nine years.

Sandoval was dating Kristen Doute when Ariana came into his life. As soon as his first relationship ended, he and Ariana announced that they were together. In Vanderpump Rules season 10, viewers saw tension brewing between the two before she found out about Scandoval.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules season 10 will return with three reunion episodes in the next three weeks on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the finale on Peacock.

