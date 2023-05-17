What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale air on Bravo? Scandoval exposed and more

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is all set to air its bombshell finale this Wednesday on Bravo. Episode 15 will feature Ariana Madix learning about her boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. While the world found out about Scandoval in March, the show will include the exposé in the final episode.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Cameras pick back up after Ariana discovers that her boyfriend of nine years is having an affair with one of her best friends; Schwartz panics when the scandal threatens to upend their business; Sandoval comes clean with another shocking secret.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale (episode 15) will air on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Ariana explains how she found out about Scandoval

Multiple previews, trailers, and sneak peeks have been released that showed how Ariana Madix found her boyfriend cheating on her. When the news broke in March, reports stated that she saw some intimate photos and videos of Raquel Leviss on Tom Sandoval’s phone, and that was how she discovered the truth. Since then, the cheating controversy involving Sandoval has been known as Scandoval.

In a recently released sneak peek, Ariana was seen with Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. After Katie asked the actress to tell them everything, Ariana said:

“So I went with Tom [Sandoval] to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them [Sandoval and Raquel] on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s.”

She added:

“That’s when I called Raquel and I started like making her like f***ing tell me like, ‘what the f**k, when did this start?’ She said, ‘right after the girl’s trip.’ I am like, ‘you mean like after Charlotte died.’”

Charlotte was Ariana Madix’s dog who passed away when the girls were in Las Vegas. Due to her pooch’s sick health, she returned home.

Ariana continued:

“So she [Rauqel] said, they kissed. Well later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. He said that they actually f***ed in her car that night.”

She further recalled that she was the one who opened the door for Sandoval the same night as he forgot his keys. While Ariana was emotional that night due to her dog’s passing, Sandoval got angry at her. Throughout the preview, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay looked shocked and in disbelief.

Tom Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute returns to Vanderpump Rules

In the first trailer of Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair came out in the open. He told Ariana in the clip that his friendship with the former pageant led to intimacy.

While Ariana was seen breaking down in tears multiple times, Raquel and Sandoval were getting cozy in the trailer. All the cast members, including Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent, showed their support for Ariana. Tom Schwartz was the only one spotted comforting Sandoval.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale trailer ended with the return of the show’s alum Kristen Doute. For those unaware, she was Sandoval’s girlfriend before Ariana. Interestingly, Kristen accused the TomTom co-owner of cheating on her with Ariana at the time. Why is she returning to the show? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to Bravo on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET to watch the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale. All the episodes are also available on Peacock.

