“Literally shaking”: Bravo fans are shocked as Ariana finds out about Sandoval-Raquel’s affair in new Vanderpump Rules finale trailer

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is just two days away from the grand finale episode. Bravo recently shared a new trailer where Ariana Madix was seen telling Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay that she found out Tom Sandoval was cheating on her. She mentioned how she caught her then-boyfriend being a cheater and who told her the whole truth.

Bravo fans were left in shock as they claimed that they got chills after watching the new sneak peek.

Fans' reaction to new VPR season 10 finale preview (Image via bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

Ariana admitted in the preview clip that she called Raquel Leviss to know all the details about the affair between the former pageant and Tom Sandoval.

“I’m already STRESSED”: Vanderpump Rules fans await the finale episode

Vanderpump Rules’ new season 10 finale preview left fans in shock. While they are eagerly awaiting the finale episode, they are also “stressed” and “shaking” after watching the sneak peek. Bravo has created a lot of hype around the final installment so far, and hopefully, the episode delivers.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their opinion about the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale and its newly released preview. Take a look at their reactions on Twitter and Instagram:

jackie @jacqpatton We’re still two days away from the #PumpRules season finale and I’m already STRESSED. We’re still two days away from the #PumpRules season finale and I’m already STRESSED. https://t.co/U2EZPgao1U

Fans flooded the comment section on Instagram:

Fans' reaction to new VPR season 10 finale preview (Image via bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

Fans' reaction to new VPR season 10 finale preview (Image via bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

Fans' reaction to new VPR season 10 finale preview (Image via bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

For those unversed, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were in a nine-year of relationship and were live-in partners. They broke up in March after he was caught cheating on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Meanwhile, the model is reportedly in a mental health facility seeking treatment, while Sandoval and Ariana are still co-owning their house. But the former couple is living their separate lives. All the Scandoval drama is set to play out in the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules, and more drama will take place in the season 10 reunion.

New Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale preview explored

In the new trailer of Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay were seen together. Katie asked Ariana to tell them everything.

Ariana said:

“So I went with Tom [Sandoval] to TomTom because he had that party thing. I found a screen recording of them [Sandoval and Raquel] on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s.”

Katie and Scheana looked shocked and disgusted. Ariana continued:

“That’s when I called Raquel and I started like making her like f***ing tell me like, ‘what the f**k, when did this start?’ She said, ‘right after the girl’s trip.’ I am like, ‘you mean like after Charlotte died.’”

Ariana referred to the time when the girls went to Las Vegas, but the actress had to return home as her dog Charlotte was ill. In the new trailer, Ariana Madix added:

“So she [Rauqel] said, they kissed. Well later that night when we were out here at press, Tom said that they actually f***ed in her car that night.”

Katie and Scheana were in disbelief and were out of words. The clip ended with Ariana saying that Sandoval didn’t have the key to the house, therefore I opened the door for him that night. As she lost her dog and her emotion was all over the place, Sandoval didn’t comfort her, instead got angry at her.

Earlier, Bravo released the first trailer of the finale episode where Sandoval was seen telling Ariana that he and Raquel became friends and one thing led to another. The cheating scandal, aka Scandoval, has escalated since the news broke.

Only time will tell whether the temperature will cool down after the finale and reunion episodes.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale will air on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes