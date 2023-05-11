Fact Check: Did Raquel say “Sandoval and I go through dry spells” to Ariana on Vanderpump Rules? Fans’ confusion clarified

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 14 on Wednesday on Bravo, featuring an uncomfortable conversation between Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix. The two were seen discussing lack of intimacy in Ariana and Tom Sandoval’s relationship. One of the clips from the latest episode has gone viral where it implied Raquel telling the actress that she and Sandoval went through dry spells.

Fans were confused by the statement. Some felt they heard it wrong, while a few thought it was a slip-up.

In reality, Raquel was recalling something Ariana once told her when the former pageant was having intimacy issues with her ex-boyfriend James Kennedy.

Here’s how fans reacted to Raquel saying, “Sandoval and I go through dry spells”

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were seen discussing the former’s relationship with Tom Sandoval. Earlier, the latter complained about having a lack of intimacy, which annoyed Ariana.

While speaking about the same to Raquel, Ariana tried to explain that physical intimacy was not everything unless two people spend time with each other. The conversation led to Raquel telling her friend that the latter once advised the model about having dry spells in their relationship. A few viewers might have not understood the context and later recalled the scene, assuming Raquel said to Ariana that the former and Tom Sandoval went through dry spells.

Vanderpump Rules fans took to Twitter to clear their doubts as they believed it might be a slip-up on Raquel’s part. Take a look at their reactions:

Twitter users have also bashed Raquel for advising Raquel on her relationship with Sandoval while the model was having an affair with him.

Take a look at fans slamming Raquel:

For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel. The news came to light in March while the filming of Vanderpump Rules was still going on. The finale episode will include the Scandoval drama.

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss’ conversation on Vanderpump Rules explored

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were seen having a conversation about their relationship and how they were not connecting.

Sandoval was the first one to address not feeling as connected as they were. Ariana argued by saying that she wanted to spend time with Sandoval, but he was always busy at his restaurant or hanging out with others. They both agreed that they had lately lost their connection to each other. Sandoval then stated that they were not intimate anymore, to which Ariana said that she would not get physical with someone who felt like a “stranger.”

Later in the episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Ariana met Raquel Leviss at SUR and brought up her and Sandoval’s conversation from the other day. Ariana said:

“We had a big argument last night. He feels like he's not being heard, which is why he's always the loudest person in the room.”

Raquel responded:

“Do you think because I remember when I opened up to you about [my ex-fiancé] James [Kennedy] and I not having s*x. And you told me, 'Yeah. Sometimes Sandoval and I go through dry spells.’"

The above quote proves that Raquel was recalling what Ariana had said to her in the past about her and Sandoval’s dry spells.

In response to Raquel, the Something About Her co-owner said:

“Yeah, we do. You come home after working all night. And you think you're just gonna like whip your di** out and I'm gonna be like, 'Yeah, let's f**k.’ That's never gonna happen. You have to spend time together.”

The former pageant then stated that if someone was in a relationship that that person should “want to have s*x.” To this, Raquel replied that one should be “emotionally intimate” before getting into physical intimacy.

Raquel then asked Ariana whether the latter think Sandoval was hot. The actress said yes and further mentioned that she felt that she was not. Raquel boosted up her confidence and stated that Ariana wanted to be in the relationship.

Interestingly, as per Sandoval’s timeline given during Howie Mandel’s podcast interview, he and Raquel’s affair started way prior to this conversation.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Wednesdays on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

